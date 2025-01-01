Menu
2011 Ford Ranger

SPORT+EXTENDED CAB, 4X4. CLEAN CARFAX No Accident, safety & warranty. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome. Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 25 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 25 years! 

176,000 KM
$11,490 + taxes & licensing

Air Type: Air Conditioning
Seat Covering Type: Cloth
Power Steering
Radio Equipment: AM/FM/CD
Satellite Radio
Roof Type: Hard Top
Fog Lights
ABS
Side Both Air Bags
Tow hitch receiver

We offer a comprehensive Client Care Package for only $799 which includes a certified safety inspection and a 2-year Silver Powertrain Warranty with UNLIMITED kilometers giving you confidence and coverage from day one.

All prices do not include certification, applicable taxes (HST) and licensing fees. Without certification, as per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is not road worthy, not E-tested, nor certified.

2011 Ford Ranger

176,000 KM

$11,490

+ taxes & licensing
2011 Ford Ranger

4WD SuperCab 126 Sport

12859835

2011 Ford Ranger

4WD SuperCab 126 Sport

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

416-823-8404

$11,490

+ taxes & licensing

Used
176,000KM
VIN 1FTLR4FE3BPA43528

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 0633
  • Mileage 176,000 KM

SPORT+EXTENDED CAB, 4X4. CLEAN CARFAX No Accident, safety & warranty. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome.

Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 25 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today!
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 25 years!

Air Type: Air Conditioning
Seat Covering Type: Cloth
Power Steering
Radio Equipment: AM/FM/CD
Satellite Radio
Roof Type: Hard Top
Fog Lights
ABS
Side Both Air Bags
Tow hitch receiver

We offer a comprehensive Client Care Package for only $799 which includes a certified safety inspection and a 2-year Silver Powertrain Warranty with UNLIMITED kilometers giving you confidence and coverage from day one.

All prices do not include certification, applicable taxes (HST) and licensing fees. Without certification, as per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is not road worthy, not E-tested, nor certified.

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Inside Hood Release

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Climate Control

Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Cup Holder
Tow Hitch Receiver

Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Japanese Sport Car

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
$11,490

+ taxes & licensing>

Japanese Sport Car

416-823-8404

2011 Ford Ranger