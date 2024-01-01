Menu
Clean Car Fax, safety & powertrain warranty which covers up to $750 per claim. Warranty can be upgraded to cover more claim or duration. SUN ROOF, Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome. Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years! 2WD EXT CAB 143.5" Doors 2 Engine 4.8L 8CYL FLEX FUEL CAPABILITY Fuel Type Flex Fuel Transmission Automatic Transmission Drivetrain Rear Wheel Drive Odometer Digits Not Reported Exterior Color white Interior Color black Inventory Type not provided Title State Not Reported Registration Province ON Additional Vehicle Information Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - Yes High Value Options onstar Equipment 5 PASSENGER AIR CONDITIONING ELECTRIC MIRRORS POWER STEERING ABS AM/FM/CD HARD TOP POWER WINDOWS ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL CLOTH SEATS POWER LOCKS SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS AIR BAG CRUISE CONTROL POWER MIRRORS TRACTION CONTROL

2011 GMC Sierra 1500

$4,990

+ tax & licensing
2011 GMC Sierra 1500

2WD Ext Cab 143.5 SL Nevada Edition

2011 GMC Sierra 1500

2WD Ext Cab 143.5 SL Nevada Edition

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

416-823-8404

$4,990

+ taxes & licensing

VIN 1gtr1uea8bz439300

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 0

Clean Car Fax, safety & powertrain warranty which covers up to $750 per claim. Warranty can be upgraded to cover more claim or duration. SUN ROOF, Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome.

Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today!
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years!

2WD EXT CAB 143.5"
Doors
2
Engine
4.8L 8CYL FLEX FUEL CAPABILITY
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Transmission
Automatic Transmission
Drivetrain
Rear Wheel Drive
Odometer Digits
Not Reported
Exterior Color
white
Interior Color
black
Inventory Type
not provided
Title State
Not Reported
Registration Province
ON
Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - Yes
onstar
5 PASSENGER
AIR CONDITIONING
ELECTRIC MIRRORS
POWER STEERING
ABS
AM/FM/CD
HARD TOP
POWER WINDOWS
ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL
CLOTH SEATS
POWER LOCKS
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
AIR BAG
CRUISE CONTROL
POWER MIRRORS
TRACTION CONTROL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Japanese Sport Car

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$4,990

+ taxes & licensing

Japanese Sport Car

416-823-8404

2011 GMC Sierra 1500