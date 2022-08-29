Menu
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

315,000 KM

Details Description

$5,490

+ tax & licensing
$5,490

+ taxes & licensing

Japanese Sport Car

416-823-8404

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SXT

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SXT

Location

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

416-823-8404

$5,490

+ taxes & licensing

315,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9027466
  • Stock #: 2853
  • VIN: 2c4rdgbg6cr271122

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2853
  • Mileage 315,000 KM

Vehicle Description

7 passenger, A/c, cd, Grey on black cloth seats, power window, power lock and heated mirror , Alloy wheels and more. Engine V6 3.6 L, Transmission 6 automatic, AS IS, can be certified for an extra cost . Review This Vehicle please, tax & licensing is extra Crystal Indo Auto has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Japanese Sport Car

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

416-823-8404

416-823-8404

