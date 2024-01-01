Menu
2012 Dodge Journey

286,774 KM

Details Description Features

$4,490

+ tax & licensing
2012 Dodge Journey

FWD 4dr Canada Value Pkg

2012 Dodge Journey

FWD 4dr Canada Value Pkg

Location

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

416-823-8404

$4,490

+ taxes & licensing

Used
286,774KM
VIN 3C4PDCAB4CT361825

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 286,774 KM

Vehicle Description

No accident, remote starter, safety & powertrain warranty covering up to $750 per claim for 1 year 12,000km, Warranty can be upgraded, Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome.

Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today!
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years!
FWD 4DR

2.4L 4CYL GASOLINE FUEL

Automatic Transmission

Front Wheel Drive
Odometer Digits

Exterior Color

white
Interior Color

black
Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - Yes

High Value Options

5 PASSENGER

HARD TOP

ABS

POWER LOCKS

ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL

POWER MIRRORS

AIR BAG

POWER STEERING

AIR CONDITIONING

POWER WINDOWS

AM/FM/CD

REAR DEFOGGER

CLOTH SEATS

SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS

CRUISE CONTROL

TRACTION CONTROL

ELECTRIC MIRRORS

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Seating

Reclining Seats

Additional Features

Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2012 Dodge Journey