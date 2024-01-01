$4,490+ tax & licensing
2012 Dodge Journey
FWD 4dr Canada Value Pkg
Location
Japanese Sport Car
796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
416-823-8404
$4,490
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 286,774 KM
Vehicle Description
No accident, remote starter, safety & powertrain warranty covering up to $750 per claim for 1 year 12,000km, Warranty can be upgraded, Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome.
Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today!
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years!
FWD 4DR
2.4L 4CYL GASOLINE FUEL
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
Odometer Digits
Exterior Color
white
Interior Color
black
Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - Yes
High Value Options
5 PASSENGER
HARD TOP
ABS
POWER LOCKS
ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL
POWER MIRRORS
AIR BAG
POWER STEERING
AIR CONDITIONING
POWER WINDOWS
AM/FM/CD
REAR DEFOGGER
CLOTH SEATS
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
CRUISE CONTROL
TRACTION CONTROL
ELECTRIC MIRRORS
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Comfort
Seating
Additional Features
