CLEAN Carfax, Sliding Trunk Floor. Safety & warranty. 3.5L Ecoboost, 4x4, Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome. Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 25 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 25 years! Air Type: Air Conditioning Seat Covering Type: Cloth Adjustable Steering Wheel Cruise Control Power Steering Radio Equipment: AM/FM/CD Power Windows Power Locks Power Mirrors Roof Type: Hard Top Fog Lights ABS We offer a comprehensive Client Care Package for only $799 which includes a certified safety inspection and a 2-year Silver Powertrain Warranty with UNLIMITED kilometers giving you confidence and coverage from day one. All prices do not include certification, applicable taxes (HST) and licensing fees. Without certification, as per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is not road worthy, not E-tested, nor certified.

2012 Ford F-150

241,000 KM

Details Description

$11,190

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Ford F-150

4WD SuperCab 163 XLT w-Midbox Prep

13132367

2012 Ford F-150

4WD SuperCab 163 XLT w-Midbox Prep

Location

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

416-823-8404

$11,190

+ taxes & licensing

Used
241,000KM
VIN 1FTVX1ET9CKD40430

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 0631
  • Mileage 241,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN Carfax, Sliding Trunk Floor. Safety & warranty. 3.5L Ecoboost, 4x4, Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome.

Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 25 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 25 years!

Air Type: Air Conditioning
Seat Covering Type: Cloth
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Power Steering
Radio Equipment: AM/FM/CD
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Mirrors
Roof Type: Hard Top
Fog Lights
ABS

We offer a comprehensive Client Care Package for only $799 which includes a certified safety inspection and a 2-year Silver Powertrain Warranty with UNLIMITED kilometers giving you confidence and coverage from day one. All prices do not include certification, applicable taxes (HST) and licensing fees. Without certification, as per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is not road worthy, not E-tested, nor certified.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Japanese Sport Car

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$11,190

+ taxes & licensing>

Japanese Sport Car

416-823-8404

2012 Ford F-150