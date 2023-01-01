$21,990+ tax & licensing
2012 Mercedes-Benz 3500
High roof dual wheels
Japanese Sport Car
796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
416-823-8404
$21,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10031931
- Stock #: 0159
- VIN: WD3BF4CC3C5704229
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Mileage 155,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Dual Wheel , certify warranty, 3.0 L, 6 CYL, 3 Seats passenger Cargo Length: 14 ft. Cargo Height: 70 inches, Cargo Width: 61 inches, GVWR: 11,000 lbs, Front Axle: 4,072 lbs, Rear Axle: 7,704 lbs, Wheel Base: 170 inches, Tire Size:215/85/16 E, Diesel 5 speed Auto, power steering, a/c, power window, power lock, keyless entry, c/d, back up camera, Tow Package
Comes with safety and 1 year of unlimited KM powertrain warranty which covers up to $750 per claim. Warranty can be upgraded to cover more claim or duration. Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome.
Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today!
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years!
