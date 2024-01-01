Menu
Comes with safety and powertrain warranty which covers up to $750 per claim. Warranty can be upgraded to cover more claim or duration. Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years! USA Vehicle in MILLES, car faxBo 4WD 4DR I4 4 Doors 2.5L 4CYL GASOLINE FUEL Fuel Type Gasoline Transmission Automatic Transmission Drivetrain 4 Wheel Drive Odometer Digits Exterior Color white Interior Color gray Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - Yes Equipment 4WD AM/FM/CD POWER MIRRORS SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS 5 PASSENGER CLOTH SEATS POWER STEERING SPOILER ABS CRUISE CONTROL POWER WINDOWS TRACTION CONTROL ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL ELECTRIC MIRRORS REAR DEFOGGER AIR BAG HARD TOP ROOF LUGGAGE RACK AIR CONDITIONING POWER LOCKS

2012 Toyota RAV4

122,000 KM

Details Description

$11,490

+ tax & licensing
2012 Toyota RAV4

4WD 4dr I4 Base

2012 Toyota RAV4

4WD 4dr I4 Base

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

416-823-8404

$11,490

+ taxes & licensing

122,000KM
Used
VIN 2T3BF4DV4CW206409

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 0329
  • Mileage 122,000 KM

Comes with safety and powertrain warranty which covers up to $750 per claim. Warranty can be upgraded to cover more claim or duration. Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome

Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today!
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years! USA Vehicle in MILLES, car faxBo

4WD 4DR I4
4 Doors
2.5L 4CYL GASOLINE FUEL
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic Transmission
Drivetrain
4 Wheel Drive
Odometer Digits
Exterior Color
white
Interior Color
gray
Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - Yes
High Value Options information is unavailable for this vehicle.
4WD
AM/FM/CD
POWER MIRRORS
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
5 PASSENGER
CLOTH SEATS
POWER STEERING
SPOILER
ABS
CRUISE CONTROL
POWER WINDOWS
TRACTION CONTROL
ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL
ELECTRIC MIRRORS
REAR DEFOGGER
AIR BAG
HARD TOP
ROOF LUGGAGE RACK
AIR CONDITIONING
POWER LOCKS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Japanese Sport Car

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

$11,490

+ taxes & licensing

Japanese Sport Car

416-823-8404

2012 Toyota RAV4