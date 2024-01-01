$11,490+ tax & licensing
2012 Toyota RAV4
4WD 4dr I4 Base
Location
Japanese Sport Car
796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
416-823-8404
$11,490
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 0329
- Mileage 122,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Comes with safety and powertrain warranty which covers up to $750 per claim. Warranty can be upgraded to cover more claim or duration. Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome
Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today!
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years! USA Vehicle in MILLES, car faxBo
4WD 4DR I4
4 Doors
2.5L 4CYL GASOLINE FUEL
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic Transmission
Drivetrain
4 Wheel Drive
Odometer Digits
Exterior Color
white
Interior Color
gray
Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - Yes
High Value Options
High Value Options information is unavailable for this vehicle.
Equipment
4WD
AM/FM/CD
POWER MIRRORS
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
5 PASSENGER
CLOTH SEATS
POWER STEERING
SPOILER
ABS
CRUISE CONTROL
POWER WINDOWS
TRACTION CONTROL
ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL
ELECTRIC MIRRORS
REAR DEFOGGER
AIR BAG
HARD TOP
ROOF LUGGAGE RACK
AIR CONDITIONING
POWER LOCKS
Quick Links
