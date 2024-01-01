Menu
clean car fax, certify, warranty, 8 Cylinder 6.6 L diesel Engine, drive like new, A/C, C/C, Only Certify ,tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome. Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years 4500 159" WB 3 Doors 6.6L 8CYL DIESEL FUEL Diesel Automatic Transmission Rear Wheel Drive Odometer Digits Exterior Color white Interior Color gray Additional Vehicle Information Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - No High Value Options leather Equipment 10 PASSENGER AIR CONDITIONING POWER STEERING ABS AM/FM SEAT COVERING TYPE LEATHER AIR BAG HARD TOP SEAT TYPE - BUCKET

2013 Chevrolet Express

302,000 KM

Details Description

$6,490

+ tax & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Express

4500 WHEELCHAIR BUS

2013 Chevrolet Express

4500 WHEELCHAIR BUS

Location

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

416-823-8404

$6,490

+ taxes & licensing

302,000KM
Used
VIN 1GB6G5BL7D1119341

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 0313
  • Mileage 302,000 KM

Vehicle Description

clean car fax, certify, warranty, 8 Cylinder 6.6 L diesel Engine, drive like new, A/C, C/C, Only Certify ,tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome.

Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today!
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years

4500 159" WB
3 Doors
6.6L 8CYL DIESEL FUEL
Diesel
Automatic Transmission
Rear Wheel Drive
Odometer Digits
Exterior Color
white
Interior Color
gray
Additional Vehicle Information
Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - No
High Value Options
leather
Equipment
10 PASSENGER
AIR CONDITIONING
POWER STEERING
ABS
AM/FM
SEAT COVERING TYPE LEATHER
AIR BAG
HARD TOP
SEAT TYPE - BUCKET

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Japanese Sport Car

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

$6,490

+ taxes & licensing

Japanese Sport Car

416-823-8404

2013 Chevrolet Express