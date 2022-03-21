$8,490+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-823-8404
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan
4dr Wgn Crew
Location
Japanese Sport Car
796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
416-823-8404
$8,490
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8699729
- Stock #: 2838
- VIN: 2C4RDGDG9DR729993
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 252,000 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner, Clean Carfax, GREAT FAMILY CAR, 7 passenger, STOW & N' GO package ,Professionally installed after market remote start, A/c, cd, loaded, White on black cloth seats, power window, power lock and mirror , Alloy wheels, power driver's seat and more. Engine V6 3.5 L, Transmission 6 automatic ***Vehicle comes certified with 2 year power-train warranty unlimited kms and we also welcome your trades! *** Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! any credit welcome Tax and licensing is extra. No hidden fees, Crystal Indo Auto has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years!
