$2,990+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Econoline
E-450 Super Duty 158 DRW
Japanese Sport Car
796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
416-823-8404
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 0517
- Mileage 139,000 KM
3 units in stock. Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome.
Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today!
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years
E-450 SRW , As is,
length: 17.5 ft, cargo width: 92 inches, door width : inches, cargo height: 75 inches, door height: inches, Wheel base: 176 inches ,
GVWR: 14,500 lbs Front Axle: 5,000 lbs, Rear axle 9,600 lbs, Tire Size: 225/75R16E,
6.8L 10 CYL Gas CAPABILITY
Automatic Transmission
Rear Wheel Drive
Odometer Digits
Exterior Color
white
Interior Color
Grey
