3 units in stock. Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome. Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years E-450 SRW , As is, length: 17.5 ft, cargo width: 92 inches, door width : inches, cargo height: 75 inches, door height: inches, Wheel base: 176 inches , GVWR: 14,500 lbs Front Axle: 5,000 lbs, Rear axle 9,600 lbs, Tire Size: 225/75R16E, 6.8L 10 CYL Gas CAPABILITY Automatic Transmission Rear Wheel Drive Odometer Digits Exterior Color white Interior Color Grey

2013 Ford Econoline

139,000 KM

$2,990

+ tax & licensing
E-450 Super Duty 158 DRW

12283335

E-450 Super Duty 158 DRW

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

416-823-8404

Used
139,000KM
VIN 1FDFE4FSXDDA60597

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 0517
  • Mileage 139,000 KM

Vehicle Description

3 units in stock. Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome.

Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today!
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years

E-450 SRW , As is,

length: 17.5 ft, cargo width: 92 inches, door width : inches, cargo height: 75 inches, door height: inches, Wheel base: 176 inches ,
GVWR: 14,500 lbs Front Axle: 5,000 lbs, Rear axle 9,600 lbs, Tire Size: 225/75R16E,

6.8L 10 CYL Gas CAPABILITY

Automatic Transmission

Rear Wheel Drive
Odometer Digits

Exterior Color
white

Interior Color
Grey

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Interior

Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo

Comfort

Climate Control

Additional Features

Rear Air & Heat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
