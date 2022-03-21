Menu
2013 Ford Econoline

241,000 KM

Details Description

$7,490

+ tax & licensing
$7,490

+ taxes & licensing

Japanese Sport Car

416-823-8404

2013 Ford Econoline

2013 Ford Econoline

E-450 Super Duty Service Truck

2013 Ford Econoline

E-450 Super Duty Service Truck

Location

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

416-823-8404

$7,490

+ taxes & licensing

241,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8973010
  Stock #: 0106
  VIN: 1fdxe4fs3dda23213

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 10-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 0106
  • Mileage 241,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Needs frame work (AS-IS) , Service truck, 12 FT Fiberglass cargo with plenty shelves and drawers with locks, Backup camera, tow package, E-450 super Duty, Cargo Length: 12 ft. Cargo Height: 80 inches, Cargo Width: 91 inches, GVWR: 14,500 lbs, Front Axle:5,000 lbs, Rear Axle: 9,600 lbs, Wheel Base: 176 inches, Tire Size: LT225/75/16E, 10 cylinder 6.8L Gas, 5 speed Auto, power steering, cold a/c, c/d, and more. Tax, safety, E-test and licensing are extra. Crystal Indo Auto has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Japanese Sport Car

Japanese Sport Car

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

416-823-XXXX

416-823-8404

