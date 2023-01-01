Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Ford Econoline

229,000 KM

Details Description

$12,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

Japanese Sport Car

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Econoline

2013 Ford Econoline

E-250 Ext Commercial

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Econoline

E-250 Ext Commercial

Location

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

  1. 9640018
  2. 9640018
  3. 9640018
  4. 9640018
  5. 9640018
  6. 9640018
  7. 9640018
  8. 9640018
  9. 9640018
  10. 9640018
  11. 9640018
  12. 9640018
  13. 9640018
  14. 9640018
  15. 9640018
  16. 9640018
  17. 9640018
  18. 9640018
  19. 9640018
  20. 9640018
  21. 9640018
  22. 9640018
  23. 9640018
  24. 9640018
Contact Seller

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
229,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9640018
  • Stock #: 0150
  • VIN: 1FTNS2EW5DDA67958

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 229,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFY,WARRANTY,CLEAN CAR FAX, Extended 12 foot, 8 passengers , 5 Cylinder 4.6 L GAS, AM/FM/AUX, Rear and Front AC/Heat control. tow package, G.Weight 8,900 lbs, Tire size: 245/75R16E and more. ONLY tax and licensing are extra. Financing and Trades are welcome. Crystal Indo Auto has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Japanese Sport Car

2015 Ford F-550 4WD ...
 589,000 KM
$12,990 + tax & lic
2010 Toyota RAV4 2WD...
 251,000 KM
$9,990 + tax & lic
2005 Ford F-450 Crew...
 312,000 KM
$1,990 + tax & lic

Email Japanese Sport Car

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Japanese Sport Car

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
Quick Links
Directions Inventory