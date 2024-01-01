$13,990+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford F-150
4WD SuperCrew 145 XLT
Location
Japanese Sport Car
796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
416-823-8404
$13,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 0420
- Mileage 184,000 KM
Vehicle Description
car fax , Certify & Warranty, powertrain warranty which covers up to $750 per claim. Warranty can be upgraded to cover more claim or duration. Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome.
Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today!
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years!
4WD SUPERCREW 145"
Doors
4
Engine
3.5L 6CYL GASOLINE FUEL
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic Transmission
Drivetrain
4 Wheel Drive
Odometer Digits
Not Reported
Exterior Color
BLACK
Interior Color
gray
Inventory Type
not provided
Title State
Not Reported
Registration Province
Not Reported
Additional Vehicle Information
Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - Yes
High Value Options
back-up camera
satellite radio sirius
onstar
Equipment
4WD
AIR CONDITIONING
ELECTRIC MIRRORS
POWER STEERING
6 PASSENGER
AM/FM/CD
HARD TOP
POWER WINDOWS
ABS
BACK-UP CAMERA
POWER DRIVER SEAT
RUNNING BOARDS
ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL
CLOTH SEATS
POWER LOCKS
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
AIR BAG
CRUISE CONTROL
POWER MIRRORS
TRACTION CONTROL
Japanese Sport Car
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
