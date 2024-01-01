Menu
car fax , Certify & Warranty, powertrain warranty which covers up to $750 per claim. Warranty can be upgraded to cover more claim or duration. Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome. Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years! 4WD SUPERCREW 145" Doors 4 Engine 3.5L 6CYL GASOLINE FUEL Fuel Type Gasoline Transmission Automatic Transmission Drivetrain 4 Wheel Drive Exterior Color BLACK Interior Color gray Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - Yes High Value Options back-up camera satellite radio sirius onstar Equipment 4WD AIR CONDITIONING ELECTRIC MIRRORS POWER STEERING 6 PASSENGER AM/FM/CD HARD TOP POWER WINDOWS ABS BACK-UP CAMERA POWER DRIVER SEAT RUNNING BOARDS ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL CLOTH SEATS POWER LOCKS SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS AIR BAG CRUISE CONTROL POWER MIRRORS TRACTION CONTROL

2013 Ford F-150

184,000 KM

Details Description

$13,990

+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford F-150

4WD SuperCrew 145 XLT

2013 Ford F-150

4WD SuperCrew 145 XLT

Location

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

416-823-8404

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
184,000KM
VIN 1ftfw1et2dfd05990

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 0420
  • Mileage 184,000 KM

Vehicle Description

car fax , Certify & Warranty, powertrain warranty which covers up to $750 per claim. Warranty can be upgraded to cover more claim or duration. Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome.

Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today!
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years!

4WD SUPERCREW 145"
Doors
4
Engine
3.5L 6CYL GASOLINE FUEL
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic Transmission
Drivetrain
4 Wheel Drive
Odometer Digits
Not Reported
Exterior Color
BLACK
Interior Color
gray
Inventory Type
not provided
Title State
Not Reported
Registration Province
Not Reported
Additional Vehicle Information
Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - Yes
High Value Options
back-up camera
satellite radio sirius
onstar
Equipment
4WD
AIR CONDITIONING
ELECTRIC MIRRORS
POWER STEERING
6 PASSENGER
AM/FM/CD
HARD TOP
POWER WINDOWS
ABS
BACK-UP CAMERA
POWER DRIVER SEAT
RUNNING BOARDS
ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL
CLOTH SEATS
POWER LOCKS
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
AIR BAG
CRUISE CONTROL
POWER MIRRORS
TRACTION CONTROL

Japanese Sport Car

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Japanese Sport Car

416-823-8404

2013 Ford F-150