2013 Ford F-150

160,683 KM

NO accidents. Safety & 2 years powertrain warranty INCLUDED. Warranty can be upgraded to cover more claim or duration. Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome. Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 25 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 25 years! 5.0 L GAS 8 foot Box

$9,490 + tax & licensing

2013 Ford F-150

160,683 KM

Details Description

$9,490

+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford F-150

2WD Reg Cab 145 XL - 8 FT BOX

12460354

2013 Ford F-150

2WD Reg Cab 145 XL - 8 FT BOX

Location

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

416-823-8404

$9,490

+ taxes & licensing

Used
160,683KM
VIN 1ftnf1cf9dke63369

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 0613
  • Mileage 160,683 KM

Vehicle Description

NO accidents. Safety & 2 years powertrain warranty INCLUDED. Warranty can be upgraded to cover more claim or duration. Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome.

Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 25 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 25 years!

5.0 L GAS
8 foot Box

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Japanese Sport Car

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
$9,490

+ taxes & licensing

Japanese Sport Car

416-823-8404

2013 Ford F-150