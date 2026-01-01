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CLEAN Carfax, Safety & Warranty.no accidents! ONLY 2 PREVIOUS OWNERS! Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome. Japanese Sport Car has been serving Canadians for over 27 years, and we strive to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! We offer FREE vehicle delivery anywhere in the Niagara Region! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 27 years! Vehicle Details Year 2013 Make Ford Model F-150 Trim 4WD SuperCrew 145" XLT Mileage 100XXX km Doors 4 Passengers 5 Body Type Truck Exterior Colour Silver Interior Colour Gray Seat Material Cloth Transmission Automatic Engine 3.5 L 6-Cyl Drivetrain 4x4 Fuel Type Gasoline Options Air Conditioning Smart Device Integration Satellite Radio Cruise Control Tow Hitch Alloy Wheels We offer a comprehensive Client Care Package for only $799 which includes a certified safety inspection and a 2-year Silver Powertrain Warranty with UNLIMITED kilometers giving you confidence and coverage from day one. All prices do not include certification, applicable taxes (HST) and licensing fees. Without certification, as per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is not road worthy, not E-tested, nor certified.

2013 Ford F-150

100,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,190

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Ford F-150

4WD SuperCrew 145 XLT

Watch This Vehicle
14424214

2013 Ford F-150

4WD SuperCrew 145 XLT

Location

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

416-823-8404

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Contact Seller

$12,190

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
100,000KM
VIN 1FTFW1ET9DFC06924

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 0793
  • Mileage 100,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN Carfax, Safety & Warranty.no accidents! ONLY 2 PREVIOUS OWNERS! Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome. Japanese Sport Car has been serving Canadians for over 27 years, and we strive to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! We offer FREE vehicle delivery anywhere in the Niagara Region! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 27 years!

Vehicle Details
Year
2013
Make
Ford
Model
F-150
Trim
4WD SuperCrew 145" XLT
Mileage
100XXX km
Doors
4
Passengers
5
Body Type
Truck
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Gray
Seat Material
Cloth
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
3.5 L 6-Cyl
Drivetrain
4x4
Fuel Type
Gasoline

Options
Air Conditioning
Smart Device Integration
Satellite Radio
Cruise Control
Tow Hitch
Alloy Wheels

We offer a comprehensive Client Care Package for only $799 which includes a certified safety inspection and a 2-year Silver Powertrain Warranty with UNLIMITED kilometers giving you confidence and coverage from day one. All prices do not include certification, applicable taxes (HST) and licensing fees. Without certification, as per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is not road worthy, not E-tested, nor certified.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Map Lights
Inside Hood Release

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Running Boards

Convenience

Tow Package

Comfort

Climate Control

Safety

Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Japanese Sport Car

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
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416-823-8404

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$12,190

+ taxes & licensing>

Japanese Sport Car

416-823-8404

2013 Ford F-150