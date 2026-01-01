$12,190+ taxes & licensing
2013 Ford F-150
4WD SuperCrew 145 XLT
2013 Ford F-150
4WD SuperCrew 145 XLT
Location
Japanese Sport Car
796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
416-823-8404
$12,190
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 0793
- Mileage 100,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CLEAN Carfax, Safety & Warranty.no accidents! ONLY 2 PREVIOUS OWNERS! Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome. Japanese Sport Car has been serving Canadians for over 27 years, and we strive to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! We offer FREE vehicle delivery anywhere in the Niagara Region! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 27 years!
Vehicle Details
Year
2013
Make
Ford
Model
F-150
Trim
4WD SuperCrew 145" XLT
Mileage
100XXX km
Doors
4
Passengers
5
Body Type
Truck
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Gray
Seat Material
Cloth
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
3.5 L 6-Cyl
Drivetrain
4x4
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Options
Air Conditioning
Smart Device Integration
Satellite Radio
Cruise Control
Tow Hitch
Alloy Wheels
We offer a comprehensive Client Care Package for only $799 which includes a certified safety inspection and a 2-year Silver Powertrain Warranty with UNLIMITED kilometers giving you confidence and coverage from day one. All prices do not include certification, applicable taxes (HST) and licensing fees. Without certification, as per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is not road worthy, not E-tested, nor certified.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Convenience
Comfort
Safety
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
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Japanese Sport Car
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416-823-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
416-823-8404