2013 GMC Savana
Passenger AWD 1500 135 SL
Location
Japanese Sport Car
796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
416-823-8404
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 353,000 KM
Vehicle Description
No accident , Comes with safety and 1 year of powertrain warranty which covers up to $750 per claim. Warranty can be upgraded to cover more claim or duration. Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome
Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today!
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years.
AWD 1500 135"
6 Doors
5.3L 8CYL FLEX FUEL CAPABILITY
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Transmission
Automatic Transmission
Drivetrain
All Wheel Drive
Odometer Digits
Not Reported
Exterior Color
white
Interior Color
gray
Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - Yes
3rd Seat Missing
4th Seat Missing
High Value Options
3rd row seating
drive train - all wheel
Equipment
12 PASSENGER
CLOTH SEATS
ABS
HARD TOP
AIR BAG
POWER STEERING
AIR CONDITIONING
SEAT TYPE - BUCKET
AM/FM/CD
TRACTION CONTROL
Japanese Sport Car
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
+ taxes & licensing
