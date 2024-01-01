Menu
No accident , Comes with safety and 1 year of powertrain warranty which covers up to $750 per claim. Warranty can be upgraded to cover more claim or duration. Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years.

2013 GMC Savana

353,000 KM

Details Description

$12,990

+ tax & licensing
2013 GMC Savana

Passenger AWD 1500 135 SL

2013 GMC Savana

Passenger AWD 1500 135 SL

Location

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

416-823-8404

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
353,000KM
VIN 1gks8bf4xd1127012

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 353,000 KM

Vehicle Description

No accident , Comes with safety and 1 year of powertrain warranty which covers up to $750 per claim. Warranty can be upgraded to cover more claim or duration. Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome

Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today!
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years.

AWD 1500 135"
6 Doors
5.3L 8CYL FLEX FUEL CAPABILITY
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Transmission
Automatic Transmission
Drivetrain
All Wheel Drive
Odometer Digits
Not Reported
Exterior Color
white
Interior Color
gray
Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - Yes
3rd Seat Missing
4th Seat Missing
High Value Options
3rd row seating
drive train - all wheel
Equipment
12 PASSENGER
CLOTH SEATS
ABS
HARD TOP
AIR BAG
POWER STEERING
AIR CONDITIONING
SEAT TYPE - BUCKET
AM/FM/CD
TRACTION CONTROL

Japanese Sport Car

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
416-823-8404

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

Japanese Sport Car

416-823-8404

2013 GMC Savana