Car Fax, safety & powertrain warranty, Warranty can be upgraded ,Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome. Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years! AWD 5DR Doors 4 Engine 2.4L 4CYL GASOLINE FUEL Fuel Type Gasoline Transmission Automatic Transmission Drivetrain All Wheel Drive Exterior Color white Interior Color black Registration Province ON Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - Yes High Value Options back-up camera heated seats - driver and passenger drive train - all wheel sunroof/moonroof Equipment 5 PASSENGER AM/FM/CD ELECTRIC MIRRORS POWER STEERING ABS BACK-UP CAMERA FOG LIGHTS POWER WINDOWS ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL CARGO COVER POWER LOCKS REAR DEFOGGER AIR BAG CLOTH SEATS POWER MIRRORS SEAT TYPE - BUCKET AIR CONDITIONING CRUISE CONTROL SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS SPOILER TRACTION CONTROL

2013 Honda CR-V

252,000 KM

Details Description

$11,990

+ tax & licensing
2013 Honda CR-V

AWD 5dr EX

2013 Honda CR-V

AWD 5dr EX

Location

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

416-823-8404

$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
252,000KM
VIN 2hkrm4h58dh115814

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 0406
  • Mileage 252,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Car Fax, safety & powertrain warranty, Warranty can be upgraded ,Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome.

Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today!
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years!
AWD 5DR
Doors
4
Engine
2.4L 4CYL GASOLINE FUEL
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic Transmission
Drivetrain
All Wheel Drive
Odometer Digits
Not Reported
Exterior Color
white
Interior Color
black
Inventory Type
not provided
Title State
Not Reported
Registration Province
ON
Additional Vehicle Information
Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - Yes
High Value Options
back-up camera
heated seats - driver and passenger
drive train - all wheel
sunroof/moonroof
Equipment
5 PASSENGER
AM/FM/CD
ELECTRIC MIRRORS
POWER STEERING
ABS
BACK-UP CAMERA
FOG LIGHTS
POWER WINDOWS
ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL
CARGO COVER
POWER LOCKS
REAR DEFOGGER
AIR BAG
CLOTH SEATS
POWER MIRRORS
SEAT TYPE - BUCKET
AIR CONDITIONING
CRUISE CONTROL
POWER MIRRORS YES
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
SPOILER
TRACTION CONTROL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Japanese Sport Car

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

Japanese Sport Car

416-823-8404

2013 Honda CR-V