2013 Hyundai Tucson

227,000 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
FWD 4dr I4 Auto GL -Ltd Avail-

12458785

Location

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

416-823-8404

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
227,000KM
VIN km8jt3ac4du548874

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 0614 HHH
  • Mileage 227,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

416-823-XXXX

416-823-8404

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

