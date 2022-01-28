Menu
2013 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

307,000 KM

Details

$24,990

+ tax & licensing
$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Japanese Sport Car

416-823-8404

2013 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2500 High Roof

Location

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

416-823-8404

307,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8231076
  • Stock #: 2806
  VIN: WD3BE8CB9D5740879

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Mileage 307,000 KM

Vehicle Description

clean car fax, No CVOR, High roof, Back up Camera, Key Less Entry, 14 ft. Cargo. Cargo Height: 70 inches, Cargo Width: 61 inches, GVWR: 8,050 lbs., Front Axle: 3,960 lbs., Rear Axle: 5,350 lbs., Wheel Base: 170 inches, Tire Size:245/75/16 E,3.0 L Diesel 5 speed Auto, power steering, a/c, power window, power lock, power Mirror, c/d, comes with safety and 2 years power train warranty which covers up to $750 per claim. Only tax and licensing is extra. FEDEX TRUCK Crystal Indo Auto has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 ye

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Japanese Sport Car

Japanese Sport Car

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

416-823-8404

