2013 Nissan Altima 3.5L SL. This well-maintained sedan offers a powerful 3.5L V6 engine, providing a smooth and responsive driving experience. The SL trim adds a touch of luxury and sophistication, making it a standout choice for those seeking comfort and performance. Key features include leather seats, a power sunroof, heated front seats, and a heated steering wheel, ensuring comfort in all seasons. The advanced infotainment system with touchscreen navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and premium BOSE sound system keeps you connected and entertained on every journey. The backup camera adds convenience and safety to your daily drives. With its sleek design and spacious interior, the Altima 3.5L SL offers seating for five and ample trunk space, making it perfect for both commuting and long-distance travel.

187,000 KM

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

416-823-8404

Used
187,000KM
VIN 1N4BL3AP0DN425925

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1006
  • Mileage 187,000 KM

CarsXChange
796Hwy 20W Fenwick ON

2013 Nissan Altima 3.5L SL. This well-maintained sedan offers a powerful 3.5L V6 engine, providing a smooth and responsive driving experience. The SL trim adds a touch of luxury and sophistication, making it a standout choice for those seeking comfort and performance.

Key features include leather seats, a power sunroof, heated front seats, and a heated steering wheel, ensuring comfort in all seasons. The advanced infotainment system with touchscreen navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and premium BOSE sound system keeps you connected and entertained on every journey. The backup camera adds convenience and safety to your daily drives.

With its sleek design and spacious interior, the Altima 3.5L SL offers seating for five and ample trunk space, making it perfect for both commuting and long-distance travel.

At CarsXChange, we are dedicated to ensuring our customers receive top-quality vehicles and exceptional service. We take pride in treating our customers with respect and providing them with reliable, well-cared-for vehicles. Your satisfaction is our priority, and we strive to make your car-buying experience enjoyable and hassle-free.

Don't miss out on this feature-packed and stylish 2013 Nissan Altima 3.5L SL. Contact us today to schedule a test drive and experience the CarsXChange difference!

OMVIC & UCDA Registered Dealership

*Price does not include 13% HST or Licensing Fee*

*Vehicle Price AS-IS, safety cost is extra* / "The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold “as-is” and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality."

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Japanese Sport Car

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

416-823-8404

Japanese Sport Car

416-823-8404

