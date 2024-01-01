Menu
2014 Chevrolet Express
294,000 KM
$13,990 + tax & licensing

No accident , safety. warranty, powertrain warranty can be upgraded to cover more claim or duration. Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years. RWD 1500 135" 6 Doors 5.3L 8CYL FLEX FUEL CAPABILITY Automatic Transmission Rear Wheel Drive Odometer Digits Exterior Color white Interior Color gray Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - Yes High Value Options rear air conditioning Equipment 12 PASSENGER HARD TOP ABS POWER LOCKS ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL POWER MIRRORS AIR BAG POWER STEERING AIR CONDITIONING POWER WINDOWS AM/FM/CD SIDE BOTH AIR BAGS CLOTH SEATS TRACTION CONTROL CRUISE CONTROL

VIN 1GNSGBF41E1168622

Japanese Sport Car
796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
416-823-8404

294,000 KM

Details Description

Passenger 12 passanger

294,000KM
No accident , safety. warranty, powertrain warranty can be upgraded to cover more claim or duration. Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome

Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today!
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years.

