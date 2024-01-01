$13,990+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Express
Passenger 12 passanger
2014 Chevrolet Express
Passenger 12 passanger
Location
Japanese Sport Car
796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
416-823-8404
$13,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 294,000 KM
Vehicle Description
No accident , safety. warranty, powertrain warranty can be upgraded to cover more claim or duration. Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome
Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today!
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years.
RWD 1500 135"
6 Doors
5.3L 8CYL FLEX FUEL CAPABILITY
Automatic Transmission
Rear Wheel Drive
Odometer Digits
Exterior Color
white
Interior Color
gray
Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - Yes
High Value Options
rear air conditioning
Equipment
12 PASSENGER
HARD TOP
ABS
POWER LOCKS
ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL
POWER MIRRORS
AIR BAG
POWER STEERING
AIR CONDITIONING
POWER WINDOWS
AM/FM/CD
SIDE BOTH AIR BAGS
CLOTH SEATS
TRACTION CONTROL
CRUISE CONTROL
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Japanese Sport Car
Email Japanese Sport Car
Japanese Sport Car
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-823-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
416-823-8404