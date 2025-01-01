Menu
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

272,000 KM

Details Description

$4,490

+ tax & licensing
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SE

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SE

Location

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

416-823-8404

$4,490

+ taxes & licensing

Used
272,000KM
VIN 2C4RDGBG0ER414343

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 272,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Car Fax, safety & powertrain warranty which covers up to $750 per claim for 1 year 12,000km. Warranty can be upgraded to cover more claim or duration. Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome.

Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today!
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years! extra..
4DR WGN
5 Doors
3.6L 6CYL FLEX FUEL CAPABILITY
Flex Fuel
Automatic Transmission
Drivetrain
Front Wheel Drive
Exterior Color
gray
Interior Color
black
Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - Yes
High Value Options
3rd row seating
rear air conditioning
back-up camera
satellite radio sirius
leather
Equipment
7 PASSENGER
CRUISE CONTROL
POWER LIFTGATE
ROOF LUGGAGE RACK
ABS
POWER LOCKS
SEAT COVERING TYPE LEATHER
ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL
ELECTRIC MIRRORS
POWER MIRRORS
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
AIR BAG
FOG LIGHTS
POWER STEERING
SPOILER
AIR CONDITIONING
HARD TOP
POWER WINDOWS
TRACTION CONTROL
AM/FM
POWER DRIVER SEAT
REAR DEFOGGER

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Japanese Sport Car

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

416-823-XXXX

416-823-8404

$4,490

+ taxes & licensing

Japanese Sport Car

416-823-8404

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan