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SAFETY 2YR WARRANTY, Car fax, Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome. Japanese Sport Car has been serving Canadians for over 27 years, and we strive to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! We now offer FREE vehicle delivery anywhere in the Niagara Region! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 27 years! Vehicle Details Year 2014 Make Dodge Model Grand Caravan Trim 4dr Wgn SXT Mileage 264,XXX km Doors 4 Passengers 7 Body Type MiniVan Exterior Colour Tan Interior Colour Black Seat Material Cloth Transmission Automatic Engine 3.6 L 6-Cyl Drivetrain FWD Fuel Type Flex Fuel Options Air Conditioning Cruise Control Heated Mirrors Air Conditioning Keyless Entry AM/FM Stereo AUX Rear Folding Seats We offer a comprehensive Client Care Package for only $799 which includes a certified safety inspection and a 3-year Silver Powertrain Warranty with UNLIMITED kilometers giving you confidence and coverage from day one. All prices do not include certification, applicable taxes (HST) and licensing fees. Without certification, as per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is not road worthy, not E-tested, nor certified.

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

264,000 KM

Details Description

$5,290

+ taxes & licensing
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2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT STOW N GO! + TOW HITCH

Watch This Vehicle
14501275

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT STOW N GO! + TOW HITCH

Location

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

416-823-8404

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Contact Seller

$5,290

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
264,000KM
VIN 2C4RDGBG6ER194495

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 264,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY 2YR WARRANTY, Car fax, Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome. Japanese Sport Car has been serving Canadians for over 27 years, and we strive to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! We now offer FREE vehicle delivery anywhere in the Niagara Region! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 27 years!

Vehicle Details
Year
2014
Make
Dodge
Model
Grand Caravan
Trim
4dr Wgn SXT
Mileage
264,XXX km
Doors
4
Passengers
7
Body Type
MiniVan
Exterior Colour
Tan
Interior Colour
Black
Seat Material
Cloth
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
3.6 L 6-Cyl
Drivetrain
FWD
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel

Options
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Heated Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
AUX
Rear Folding Seats

We offer a comprehensive Client Care Package for only $799 which includes a certified safety inspection and a 3-year Silver Powertrain Warranty with UNLIMITED kilometers giving you confidence and coverage from day one. All prices do not include certification, applicable taxes (HST) and licensing fees. Without certification, as per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is not road worthy, not E-tested, nor certified.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Japanese Sport Car

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
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$5,290

+ taxes & licensing>

Japanese Sport Car

416-823-8404

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan