$5,290+ taxes & licensing
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT STOW N GO! + TOW HITCH
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT STOW N GO! + TOW HITCH
Location
Japanese Sport Car
796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
416-823-8404
$5,290
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 264,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SAFETY 2YR WARRANTY, Car fax, Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome. Japanese Sport Car has been serving Canadians for over 27 years, and we strive to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! We now offer FREE vehicle delivery anywhere in the Niagara Region! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 27 years!
Vehicle Details
Year
2014
Make
Dodge
Model
Grand Caravan
Trim
4dr Wgn SXT
Mileage
264,XXX km
Doors
4
Passengers
7
Body Type
MiniVan
Exterior Colour
Tan
Interior Colour
Black
Seat Material
Cloth
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
3.6 L 6-Cyl
Drivetrain
FWD
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Options
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Heated Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
AUX
Rear Folding Seats
We offer a comprehensive Client Care Package for only $799 which includes a certified safety inspection and a 3-year Silver Powertrain Warranty with UNLIMITED kilometers giving you confidence and coverage from day one. All prices do not include certification, applicable taxes (HST) and licensing fees. Without certification, as per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is not road worthy, not E-tested, nor certified.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
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Japanese Sport Car
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416-823-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
416-823-8404