2014 Ford Econoline
E-350 Super Duty Commercial
2014 Ford Econoline
E-350 Super Duty Commercial
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 219,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Certify, 2 Years Power Train Warranty , Car Fax, 8 Cylinder 5.4 L GAS, Key Less Entry, Roof Rack, Shelf, Tint Window, G.Weight 9,500 lbs, Tire size: 245/75R16E, Tow Package, power steering, a/c /AM/FM/AUX, comes with safety and 2 year power train warranty which covers up to $750 per claim,
only tax and licensing are extra. Financing and Trades are welcome.
Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today!
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years!
Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - No
High Value Options
High Value Options information is unavailable for this vehicle.
Equipment
2 PASSENGER
ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL
AIR CONDITIONING
CLOTH SEATS
ABS
AIR BAG
AM RADIO
HARD TOP
POWER STEERING
TRACTION CONTROL
