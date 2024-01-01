Menu
Certify, 2 Years Power Train Warranty , Car Fax, 8 Cylinder 5.4 L GAS, Key Less Entry, Roof Rack, Shelf, Tint Window, G.Weight 9,500 lbs, Tire size: 245/75R16E, Tow Package, power steering, a/c /AM/FM/AUX, comes with safety and 2 year power train warranty which covers up to $750 per claim, only tax and licensing are extra. Financing and Trades are welcome. Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years! E-350 SUPER DUTY 6 Doors 5.4L 8CYL FLEX FUEL CAPABILITY Flex Fuel Automatic Transmission Rear Wheel Drive Odometer Digits Exterior Color green Interior Color gray Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - No High Value Options High Value Options information is unavailable for this vehicle. Equipment 2 PASSENGER ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL AIR CONDITIONING CLOTH SEATS ABS AIR BAG AM RADIO HARD TOP POWER STEERING TRACTION CONTROL

2014 Ford Econoline

219,000 KM

Details Description

$10,990

+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Econoline

E-350 Super Duty Commercial

2014 Ford Econoline

E-350 Super Duty Commercial

Location

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

416-823-8404

$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

219,000KM
Used
VIN 1FTSE3EL8EDA73230

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 219,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Certify, 2 Years Power Train Warranty , Car Fax, 8 Cylinder 5.4 L GAS, Key Less Entry, Roof Rack, Shelf, Tint Window, G.Weight 9,500 lbs, Tire size: 245/75R16E, Tow Package, power steering, a/c /AM/FM/AUX, comes with safety and 2 year power train warranty which covers up to $750 per claim,

only tax and licensing are extra. Financing and Trades are welcome.

Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today!
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years!

E-350 SUPER DUTY
6 Doors
5.4L 8CYL FLEX FUEL CAPABILITY
Flex Fuel
Automatic Transmission
Rear Wheel Drive
Odometer Digits
Exterior Color
green
Interior Color
gray
Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - No
High Value Options
High Value Options information is unavailable for this vehicle.
Equipment
2 PASSENGER
ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL
AIR CONDITIONING
CLOTH SEATS
ABS
AIR BAG
AM RADIO
HARD TOP
POWER STEERING
TRACTION CONTROL

Japanese Sport Car

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

416-823-XXXX

416-823-8404

$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

Japanese Sport Car

416-823-8404

2014 Ford Econoline