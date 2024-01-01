2014 Ford Econoline

Menu
No accident , Certify & Warranty, powertrain warranty which covers up to $750 per claim. Warranty can be upgraded to cover more claim or duration. Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome. Roof Rack Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years! E-250 Doors 3 Engine 4.6L 8CYL FLEX FUEL CAPABILITY Fuel Type Flex Fuel Transmission Automatic Transmission Drivetrain Rear Wheel Drive Odometer Digits Not Reported Exterior Color white Interior Color gray Inventory Type not provided Title State Not Reported Registration Province ON Additional Vehicle Information Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - No High Value Options High Value Options information is unavailable for this vehicle. Equipment 2 PASSENGER AIR BAG CLOTH SEATS ROOF LUGGAGE RACK ABS AIR CONDITIONING HARD TOP TRACTION CONTROL ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL

115,000 KM

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

416-823-8404

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

115,000KM
VIN 1ftne2ew8eda70491

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 115,000 KM

No accident , Certify & Warranty, powertrain warranty which covers up to $750 per claim. Warranty can be upgraded to cover more claim or duration. Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome.
Roof Rack
Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today!
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years!

E-250
Doors
3
Engine
4.6L 8CYL FLEX FUEL CAPABILITY
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Transmission
Automatic Transmission
Drivetrain
Rear Wheel Drive
Odometer Digits
Not Reported
Exterior Color
white
Interior Color
gray
Inventory Type
not provided
Title State
Not Reported
Registration Province
ON
Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - No
High Value Options information is unavailable for this vehicle.
2 PASSENGER
AIR BAG
CLOTH SEATS
ROOF LUGGAGE RACK
ABS
AIR CONDITIONING
HARD TOP
TRACTION CONTROL
ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
