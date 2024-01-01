2014 Ford Econoline

Menu
Car Fax, CERTIFY & powertrain warranty covering up to $750 per claim for 1 year 12,000km. Warranty can be upgraded to cover more claim or duration, Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome. Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years! E-250 5 Doors 5.4L 8CYL FLEX FUEL CAPABILITY Flex Fuel Automatic Transmission Drivetrain Rear Wheel Drive Exterior Color white Interior Color gray Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - Yes High Value Options Equipment 2 PASSENGER AIR CONDITIONING POWER LOCKS TRACTION CONTROL ABS AM/FM POWER MIRRORS ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL CLOTH SEATS POWER STEERING AIR BAG HARD TOP.

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

416-823-8404

Used
172,000KM
VIN 1FTNE2EW8EDA38088

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 172,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Car Fax, CERTIFY & powertrain warranty covering up to $750 per claim for 1 year 12,000km. Warranty can be upgraded to cover more claim or duration, Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome.

Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today!
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years! extra..
E-250
5 Doors
5.4L 8CYL FLEX FUEL CAPABILITY
Flex Fuel
Automatic Transmission
Drivetrain
Rear Wheel Drive
Exterior Color
white
Interior Color
gray
Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - Yes
High Value Options
Equipment
2 PASSENGER
AIR CONDITIONING
POWER LOCKS
TRACTION CONTROL
ABS
AM/FM
POWER MIRRORS
ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL
CLOTH SEATS
POWER STEERING
AIR BAG
HARD TOP.

