$10,990+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Escape
FWD 4dr SE
Location
Japanese Sport Car
796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
416-823-8404
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 0281
- Mileage 169,000 KM
Vehicle Description
clean car fax, CERTIFY, WARRANTY, 4 CYL, 1.6 L,
Newly arrived 2014 Ford Escape SE comes in excellent condition, meticulously maintained, CARFAX REPORT. BACK UP CAMERA, Leather interior, heated seats, heated mirrors, power steering wheel, Keyless Entry, Alloy Wheels, Power Seat, Power Windows, Air Conditioning, Power Locks, Bluetooth, cruise control, Tint window & much more .......fully certified
Comes with safety and 1 year of unlimited KM powertrain warranty which covers up to $750 per claim. Warranty can be upgraded to cover more claim or duration. Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome.
Javanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today!
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years!
Additional Vehicle Information
Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - Yes
High Value Options
back-up camera
leather
heated seats - driver and passenger
satellite radio sirius
Equipment
5 PASSENGER
AM/FM/CD
HARD TOP
REAR DEFOGGER
ABS
BACK-UP CAMERA
POWER LOCKS
REMOTE START
ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL
CRUISE CONTROL
POWER MIRRORS
ROOF LUGGAGE RACK
AIR BAG
ELECTRIC MIRRORS
POWER STEERING
SEAT COVERING TYPE LEATHER
AIR CONDITIONING
FOG LIGHTS
POWER WINDOWS
SEAT TYPE - BUCKET
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
TRACTION CONTROL
