2014 Ford F-150

127,000 KM

Details Description

$11,490

+ tax & licensing
$11,490

+ taxes & licensing

Japanese Sport Car

416-823-8404

2014 Ford F-150

2014 Ford F-150

2WD Reg Cab 145 XL

2014 Ford F-150

2WD Reg Cab 145 XL

Location

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

416-823-8404

$11,490

+ taxes & licensing

127,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10258221
  • Stock #: 0201
  • VIN: 1FTMF1CM5EKD86513

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 127,000 KM

Vehicle Description

clean car fax, Certify, Warranty, 4 New Tires, YOKOHAMA, TOW PACKAGE , 8 FT box,
Body Style
2WD REG CAB 145"
Doors
2
Engine
3.7L 6CYL FLEX FUEL CAPABILITY
Fuel Type
FLEX FUEL
Transmission
Automatic Transmission
Drivetrain
REAR WHEEL DRIVE
Odometer Digits
Not Reported
Exterior Color
white
Interior Color
gray
Inventory Type
not provided
Title State
Not Reported
Registration Province
ON
Additional Vehicle Information
Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - Yes
High Value Options
High Value Options information is unavailable for this vehicle.
Equipment
3 PASSENGER
AIR BAG
CLOTH SEATS
RUNNING BOARDS
ABS
AIR CONDITIONING
HARD TOP
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL
AM/FM
POWER STEERING
TRACTION CONTROL




Comes with safety and 1 year of unlimited KM powertrain warranty which covers up to $750 per claim. Warranty can be upgraded to cover more claim or duration. Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome.




Owned By Japanese Sport Car has been serving Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today!
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Japanese Sport Car

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

