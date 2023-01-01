Menu
2014 Toyota Matrix

205,900 KM

Details Description

$8,990

+ tax & licensing
Japanese Sport Car

416-823-8404

4DR WGN AUTO FWD

Location

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

416-823-8404

205,900KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10635756
  • Stock #: 0267
  • VIN: 2T1KU4EE5EC136727

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 0267
  • Mileage 205,900 KM

Vehicle Description

**FULLY CERTIFIED WITH 1 YEAR OF POWERTRAIN WARRANTY** WINTER & ALL SEASON TIRES INCLUDED* Family owned vehicle since brand new, driven by mother and by daughter before traded in, very smooth engine and transmission on this 1.8L 4 Cylinder Toyota Matrix, with Ice Cold AC, Burning Hot Heat, Bluetooth, AUX (auxiliary), Sunroof, Alloy wheels, CD player, Large Cargo Space with 60/40 split seats, and a Large Cabin Space. Very clean vehicle and great for someone who needs a fuel-efficient yet stylish car for their commute. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit is welcome. Japanese Sport Car has been serving Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years!

