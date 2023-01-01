2014 Toyota Matrix

$8,990 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 0 5 , 9 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10635756

10635756 Stock #: 0267

0267 VIN: 2T1KU4EE5EC136727

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Alpine White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 0267

Mileage 205,900 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.