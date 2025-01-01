$8,990+ tax & licensing
2014 Volkswagen Passat
4DR SDN 2.0 TDI DSG COMFORTLINE
Location
Japanese Sport Car
796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
416-823-8404
$8,990
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Night Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 0566
- Mileage 288,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Safety & 2 years powertrain warranty ($1000 per claim) warranty INCLUDED. Warranty can be upgraded to cover more claim or duration. Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome.
Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years!
4 Doors
2.0L 4CYL DIESEL FUEL
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
Odometer Digits
Exterior Color
Blue
Interior Color
gray
Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - Yes
High Value Options
back-up camera
rain sensor front windshield
hd radio
satellite radio sirius
heated seats - driver and passenger
sunroof/moonroof
leatherette
5 PASSENGER
POWER DRIVER SEAT
ABS
POWER LOCKS
ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL
POWER MIRRORS
AIR BAG
POWER STEERING
AM/FM/CD
POWER WINDOWS
BACK-UP CAMERA
REAR DEFOGGER
CRUISE CONTROL
SEAT TYPE - BUCKET
DUAL - AC
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
ELECTRIC MIRRORS
TRACTION CONTROL
FOG LIGHTS
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Exterior
Comfort
More inventory From Japanese Sport Car
Email Japanese Sport Car
Japanese Sport Car
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-823-XXXX(click to show)
