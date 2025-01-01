Menu
2014 Volkswagen Passat
4DR SDN 2.0 TDI DSG COMFORTLINE
$8,990 + tax & licensing
288,000 KM
VIN 1vwbn7a35ec107026
Stock # 0566

Safety & 2 years powertrain warranty ($1000 per claim) warranty INCLUDED. Warranty can be upgraded to cover more claim or duration. Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome. Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years!

Vehicle Details:
4 Doors
2.0L 4CYL DIESEL FUEL
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
Exterior Color: Night Blue Metallic
Interior Color: Black/Gray Leatherette
Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - Yes

Features:
back-up camera
rain sensor front windshield
hd radio
satellite radio sirius
heated seats - driver and passenger
sunroof/moonroof
5 PASSENGER
POWER DRIVER SEAT
ABS
POWER LOCKS
ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL
POWER MIRRORS
AIR BAG
POWER STEERING
AM/FM/CD
POWER WINDOWS
REAR DEFOGGER
CRUISE CONTROL
SEAT TYPE - BUCKET
DUAL - AC
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
ELECTRIC MIRRORS
TRACTION CONTROL
FOG LIGHTS

Japanese Sport Car
796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
416-823-8404

288,000 KM

+ tax & licensing
4DR SDN 2.0 TDI DSG COMFORTLINE

4DR SDN 2.0 TDI DSG COMFORTLINE

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

416-823-8404

+ taxes & licensing

VIN 1vwbn7a35ec107026

  • Exterior Colour Night Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Safety & 2 years powertrain warranty ($1000 per claim) warranty INCLUDED. Warranty can be upgraded to cover more claim or duration. Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome.

Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years!

4 Doors

2.0L 4CYL DIESEL FUEL

Automatic Transmission

Front Wheel Drive
Odometer Digits

Exterior Color
Blue

Interior Color
gray

Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - Yes

back-up camera

rain sensor front windshield

hd radio

satellite radio sirius

heated seats - driver and passenger
sunroof/moonroof
leatherette

5 PASSENGER

POWER DRIVER SEAT

ABS

POWER LOCKS

ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL

POWER MIRRORS

AIR BAG

POWER STEERING

AM/FM/CD

POWER WINDOWS

BACK-UP CAMERA

REAR DEFOGGER

CRUISE CONTROL

SEAT TYPE - BUCKET

DUAL - AC

SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS

ELECTRIC MIRRORS

TRACTION CONTROL

FOG LIGHTS

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Power Sunroof
Sunroof

Climate Control

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
416-823-8404

