Rebuild Engine, Comes with Certify & 2 year of unlimited KM powertrain warranty which covers up to $750 per claim. Warranty can be upgraded to cover more claim or duration. 2WD CREW CAB CAR FAX, Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome. Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years!

2015 GMC Sierra 3500

371,000 KM

Details Description

$10,990

+ tax & licensing
2015 GMC Sierra 3500

HD 2WD Crew Cab 167.7 WT

2015 GMC Sierra 3500

HD 2WD Crew Cab 167.7 WT

Location

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

416-823-8404

$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

371,000KM
Used
VIN 1GD411CG5FF635116

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 371,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Rebuild Engine, Comes with Certify & 2 year of unlimited KM powertrain warranty which covers up to $750 per claim. Warranty can be upgraded to cover more claim or duration. 2WD CREW CAB CAR FAX, Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome.

Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today!
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years!
Japanese Sport Car

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

416-823-8404

2015 GMC Sierra 3500