$10,990+ tax & licensing
2015 GMC Sierra 3500
HD 2WD Crew Cab 167.7 WT
Location
Japanese Sport Car
796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
416-823-8404
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 371,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Rebuild Engine, Comes with Certify & 2 year of unlimited KM powertrain warranty which covers up to $750 per claim. Warranty can be upgraded to cover more claim or duration. 2WD CREW CAB CAR FAX, Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome.
Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today!
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years!
Doors 4
6.0L 8CYL GASOLINE FUEL
Fuel Type
GASOLINE
Transmission
Automatic Transmission
Drivetrain
REAR WHEEL DRIVE
Odometer Digits
Not Reported
Exterior Color
white
Interior Color
gray
Inventory Type
not provided
Title State
Not Reported
Registration Province
ON
Additional Vehicle Information
Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - Yes
High Value Options
leather
Equipment
6 PASSENGER
AIR BAG
CRUISE CONTROL
POWER WINDOWS
ABS
AIR CONDITIONING
HARD TOP
SEAT COVERING TYPE LEATHER
ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL
AM/FM
POWER LOCKS
TRACTION CONTROL
