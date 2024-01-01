Menu
2015 Jeep Compass

178,000 KM

Details Description

$9,490

+ tax & licensing
2015 Jeep Compass

4WD 4DR NORTH

2015 Jeep Compass

4WD 4DR NORTH

Location

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

416-823-8404

$9,490

+ taxes & licensing

Used
178,000KM
VIN 1c4njdab5fd175758

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 0369
  • Mileage 178,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Car Fax, safety & powertrain warranty, Warranty can be upgraded ,Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome.

Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today!
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Japanese Sport Car

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

416-823-XXXX

416-823-8404

$9,490

+ taxes & licensing

Japanese Sport Car

416-823-8404

2015 Jeep Compass