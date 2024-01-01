$9,490+ tax & licensing
2015 Jeep Compass
4WD 4DR NORTH
Location
Japanese Sport Car
796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
416-823-8404
$9,490
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 0369
- Mileage 178,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Car Fax, safety & powertrain warranty, Warranty can be upgraded ,Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome.
Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today!
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years!
4WD 4DR
Doors
4
Engine
2.4L 4CYL GASOLINE FUEL
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic Transmission
Drivetrain
4WD
Odometer Digits
Not Reported
Exterior Color
white
Interior Color
black
Inventory Type
not provided
Title State
Not Reported
Registration Province
ON
Additional Vehicle Information
Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - Yes
High Value Options
satellite radio sirius
sunroof/moonroof
Equipment
4WD
AM/FM/CD
POWER LOCKS
REAR DEFOGGER
5 PASSENGER
CLOTH SEATS
POWER MIRRORS
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
ABS
CRUISE CONTROL
POWER STEERING
SPOILER
AIR CONDITIONING
DUAL AIR BAGS
POWER WINDOWS
TRACTION CONTROL
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Japanese Sport Car
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
