Clean car fax, Comes with safety and 2 year of unlimited KM powertrain warranty which covers up to $750 per claim. Warranty can be upgraded to cover more claim or duration. Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years. 119" WB Doors 4 3.6L 6CYL FLEX FUEL CAPABILITY Flex Fuel Automatic Transmission Front Wheel Drive Odometer Digits Exterior Color white Interior Color black Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - Yes High Value Options wood trim Equipment 2 PASSENGER AIR CONDITIONING ELECTRIC MIRRORS POWER STEERING ABS AM/FM/CD HARD TOP POWER WINDOWS ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL CLOTH SEATS POWER LOCKS REAR DEFOGGER AIR BAG CRUISE CONTROL POWER MIRRORS SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS SPOILER TRACTION CONTROL

2015 RAM Cargo Van

333,000 KM

Details Description

$7,990

+ tax & licensing
2015 RAM Cargo Van

119 WB

2015 RAM Cargo Van

119 WB

Location

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

416-823-8404

$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

333,000KM
Used
VIN 2C4JRGAG8FR647050

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 333,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean car fax, Comes with safety and 2 year of unlimited KM powertrain warranty which covers up to $750 per claim. Warranty can be upgraded to cover more claim or duration. Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome

Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today!
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years.
119" WB
Doors 4
3.6L 6CYL FLEX FUEL CAPABILITY
Flex Fuel
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
Odometer Digits
Exterior Color
white
Interior Color
black
Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - Yes
High Value Options
wood trim
Equipment
2 PASSENGER
AIR CONDITIONING
ELECTRIC MIRRORS
POWER STEERING
ABS
AM/FM/CD
HARD TOP
POWER WINDOWS
ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL
CLOTH SEATS
POWER LOCKS
REAR DEFOGGER
AIR BAG
CRUISE CONTROL
POWER MIRRORS
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
SPOILER
TRACTION CONTROL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Japanese Sport Car

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

416-823-XXXX

416-823-8404

$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

Japanese Sport Car

416-823-8404

2015 RAM Cargo Van