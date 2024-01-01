Menu
car fax, Rogers vehicle. Certify tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years. 119" WB 4 Doors 3.6L 6CYL FLEX FUEL CAPABILITY Fuel Type Flex Fuel Transmission Automatic Transmission Drivetrain Front Wheel Drive Odometer Digits Not Reported Exterior Color white Interior Color black Inventory Type not provided Title State Not Reported Registration Province ON Additional Vehicle Information Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - Yes High Value Options wood trim Equipment 2 PASSENGER HARD TOP ABS POWER LOCKS ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL POWER MIRRORS AIR BAG POWER STEERING AIR CONDITIONING POWER WINDOWS AM/FM/CD ROOF LUGGAGE RACK CLOTH SEATS SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS CRUISE CONTROL SPOILER ELECTRIC MIRRORS TRACTION CONTROL

2015 RAM Cargo Van

Details Description

$2,990

+ tax & licensing
2015 RAM Cargo Van

119 WB

2015 RAM Cargo Van

119 WB

Location

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

416-823-8404

$2,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN 2c4jrgag7fr646679

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

car fax, Rogers vehicle. Certify tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome

Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today!
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years.



119" WB
4 Doors
3.6L 6CYL FLEX FUEL CAPABILITY
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Transmission
Automatic Transmission
Drivetrain
Front Wheel Drive
Odometer Digits
Not Reported
Exterior Color
white
Interior Color
black
Inventory Type
not provided
Title State
Not Reported
Registration Province
ON
Additional Vehicle Information
Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - Yes
High Value Options
wood trim
Equipment
2 PASSENGER
HARD TOP
ABS
POWER LOCKS
ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL
POWER MIRRORS
AIR BAG
POWER STEERING
AIR CONDITIONING
POWER WINDOWS
AM/FM/CD
ROOF LUGGAGE RACK
CLOTH SEATS
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
CRUISE CONTROL
SPOILER
ELECTRIC MIRRORS
TRACTION CONTROL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

Japanese Sport Car

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$2,990

+ taxes & licensing

Japanese Sport Car

416-823-8404

2015 RAM Cargo Van