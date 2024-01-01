Menu
Car Fax, safety & powertrain warranty, Warranty can be upgraded ,Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome. Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years 4DR WGN Doors 4 Engine 3.6L 6CYL FLEX FUEL CAPABILITY Fuel Type Flex Fuel Transmission Automatic Transmission Drivetrain Front Wheel Drive Exterior Color white Interior Color black Registration Province ON Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - Yes 3rd row seating wood trim 7 PASSENGER AM/FM/CD POWER LOCKS ROOF LUGGAGE RACK ABS CLOTH SEATS POWER MIRRORS SEAT TYPE - BUCKET ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL CRUISE CONTROL POWER STEERING SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS AIR BAG ELECTRIC MIRRORS POWER WINDOWS SPOILER AIR CONDITIONING HARD TOP REAR DEFOGGER TRACTION CONTROL

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

165,000 KM

Details Description

$8,990

+ tax & licensing
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SXT

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SXT

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

416-823-8404

$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
165,000KM
VIN 2c4rdgbg8gr386164

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 165,000 KM

Car Fax, safety & powertrain warranty, Warranty can be upgraded ,Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome.

Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today!
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years
4DR WGN
Doors
4
Engine
3.6L 6CYL FLEX FUEL CAPABILITY
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Transmission
Automatic Transmission
Drivetrain
Front Wheel Drive
Odometer Digits
Not Reported
Exterior Color
white
Interior Color
black
Inventory Type
not provided
Title State
Not Reported
Registration Province
ON
Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - Yes
3rd row seating
wood trim
7 PASSENGER
AM/FM/CD
POWER LOCKS
ROOF LUGGAGE RACK
ABS
CLOTH SEATS
POWER MIRRORS
SEAT TYPE - BUCKET
ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL
CRUISE CONTROL
POWER STEERING
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
AIR BAG
ELECTRIC MIRRORS
POWER WINDOWS
SPOILER
AIR CONDITIONING
HARD TOP
REAR DEFOGGER
TRACTION CONTROL

Japanese Sport Car

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

Japanese Sport Car

416-823-8404

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan