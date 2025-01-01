Menu
Safety & warranty. All Around new brakes just done! Warranty can be upgraded to cover more claim or duration. Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome. Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 25 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 25 years! AWD Doors 4 Engine 3.6L 6CYL GASOLINE FUEL Fuel Type Gasoline Transmission Automatic Transmission Drivetrain All Wheel Drive Exterior Color gray Interior Color black Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - Yes High Value Options drive train - all wheel rear air conditioning heated seats - driver and passenger satellite radio sirius leather sunroof/moonroof parking distance control (pdc) Equipment 7 PASSENGER POWER LOCKS ABS POWER MIRRORS ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL POWER MIRRORS YES AIR BAG POWER STEERING AIR CONDITIONING POWER WINDOWS AM/FM/CD REAR DEFOGGER CRUISE CONTROL ROOF LUGGAGE RACK ELECTRIC MIRRORS SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS FOG LIGHTS TRACTION CONTROL POWER DRIVER SEAT We offer a comprehensive Client Care Package for only $799 which includes a certified safety inspection and a 2-year Silver Powertrain Warranty with UNLIMITED kilometers giving you confidence and coverage from day one. All prices do not include certification, applicable taxes (HST) and licensing fees. Without certification, as per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is not road worthy, not E-tested, nor certified.

2016 Dodge Journey

204,337 KM

Details Description Features

$8,190

+ tax & licensing
2016 Dodge Journey

AWD 4DR R-T

12490317

2016 Dodge Journey

AWD 4DR R-T

Location

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

416-823-8404

$8,190

+ taxes & licensing

Used
204,337KM
VIN 3C4PDDFG3GT129667

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 204,337 KM

Vehicle Description

Safety & warranty. All Around new brakes just done!
Warranty can be upgraded to cover more claim or duration. Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome.

Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 25 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 25 years!

AWD
Doors
4
Engine
3.6L 6CYL GASOLINE FUEL
Fuel Type

Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic Transmission
Drivetrain
All Wheel Drive
Exterior Color
gray
Interior Color
black
Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - Yes

High Value Options
drive train - all wheel
rear air conditioning
heated seats - driver and passenger
satellite radio sirius
leather
sunroof/moonroof
parking distance control (pdc)

Equipment
7 PASSENGER
POWER LOCKS
ABS
POWER MIRRORS
ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL
POWER MIRRORS YES
AIR BAG
POWER STEERING
AIR CONDITIONING
POWER WINDOWS
AM/FM/CD
REAR DEFOGGER
CRUISE CONTROL
ROOF LUGGAGE RACK
ELECTRIC MIRRORS
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
FOG LIGHTS
TRACTION CONTROL
POWER DRIVER SEAT

We offer a comprehensive Client Care Package for only $799 which includes a certified safety inspection and a 2-year Silver Powertrain Warranty with UNLIMITED kilometers giving you confidence and coverage from day one.

All prices do not include certification, applicable taxes (HST) and licensing fees. Without certification, as per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is not road worthy, not E-tested, nor certified.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
Electronic Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING
Power Adjustable Seat

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Window Wiper
Power Sunroof
Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Convenience

Cup Holder

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Backup Sensor
Home Link System
Center Arm Rest
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Storage Box
Color TV
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Japanese Sport Car

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$8,190

+ taxes & licensing

Japanese Sport Car

416-823-8404

2016 Dodge Journey