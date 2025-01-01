$8,190+ tax & licensing
2016 Dodge Journey
AWD 4DR R-T
Location
Japanese Sport Car
796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
416-823-8404
$8,190
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 204,337 KM
Vehicle Description
Safety & warranty. All Around new brakes just done!
Warranty can be upgraded to cover more claim or duration. Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome.
Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 25 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 25 years!
AWD
Doors
4
Engine
3.6L 6CYL GASOLINE FUEL
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic Transmission
Drivetrain
All Wheel Drive
Exterior Color
gray
Interior Color
black
Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - Yes
High Value Options
drive train - all wheel
rear air conditioning
heated seats - driver and passenger
satellite radio sirius
leather
sunroof/moonroof
parking distance control (pdc)
Equipment
7 PASSENGER
POWER LOCKS
ABS
POWER MIRRORS
ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL
POWER MIRRORS YES
AIR BAG
POWER STEERING
AIR CONDITIONING
POWER WINDOWS
AM/FM/CD
REAR DEFOGGER
CRUISE CONTROL
ROOF LUGGAGE RACK
ELECTRIC MIRRORS
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
FOG LIGHTS
TRACTION CONTROL
POWER DRIVER SEAT
We offer a comprehensive Client Care Package for only $799 which includes a certified safety inspection and a 2-year Silver Powertrain Warranty with UNLIMITED kilometers giving you confidence and coverage from day one.
All prices do not include certification, applicable taxes (HST) and licensing fees. Without certification, as per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is not road worthy, not E-tested, nor certified.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Convenience
Trim
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Japanese Sport Car
