Safety & Warranty. 7 Passenger! (Third Row Seats). Service Records Available. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome. Japanese Sport Car has been serving Canadians for over 25 years, and we strive to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! We now offer FREE vehicle delivery anywhere in the Niagara Region! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 25 years! Full specs & features 2016 Dodge JOURNEY Trim R/T Powertrain Auto, AWD, 3.6L 6cyl, Gas Odometer 158,176 KM Exterior/interior colour Black / Black Seats 7 Doors 4 VIN 3C4PDDFG2GT106011 Air Type: Air Conditioning Seat Covering Type: Leather Adjustable Steering Wheel Cruise Control Power Steering Rear A/C Rear Defrost Radio Equipment: AM/FM/CD Satellite Radio Power Windows Power Locks Power Mirrors Traction Control Parking Distance Control Power Seats: Driver Heated Seats: Front Only Roof Type: Hard Top Luggage Rack Fog Lights Drive Train - All Wheel ABS We offer a comprehensive Client Care Package for only $799 which includes a certified safety inspection and a 2-year Silver Powertrain Warranty with UNLIMITED kilometers giving you confidence and coverage from day one. All prices do not include certification, applicable taxes (HST) and licensing fees. Without certification, as per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is not road worthy, not E-tested, nor certified.

2016 Dodge Journey

158,000 KM

$8,690

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Dodge Journey

AWD 4DR R-T

13506575

2016 Dodge Journey

AWD 4DR R-T

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

416-823-8404

$8,690

+ taxes & licensing

Used
158,000KM
VIN 3c4pddfg2gt106011

  • Exterior Colour Pitch Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 0617
  • Mileage 158,000 KM

Safety & Warranty. 7 Passenger! (Third Row Seats). Service Records Available. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome.
Japanese Sport Car has been serving Canadians for over 25 years, and we strive to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! We now offer FREE vehicle delivery anywhere in the Niagara Region! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 25 years!

2016 Dodge JOURNEY
Trim
R/T
Powertrain
Auto, AWD, 3.6L 6cyl, Gas
Odometer
158,176 KM
Exterior/interior colour
Black / Black
Seats
7
Doors
4
VIN
3C4PDDFG2GT106011

Air Type: Air Conditioning
Seat Covering Type: Leather
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Power Steering
Rear A/C
Rear Defrost
Radio Equipment: AM/FM/CD
Satellite Radio
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Mirrors
Traction Control
Parking Distance Control
Power Seats: Driver
Heated Seats: Front Only
Roof Type: Hard Top
Luggage Rack
Fog Lights
Drive Train - All Wheel
ABS

We offer a comprehensive Client Care Package for only $799 which includes a certified safety inspection and a 2-year Silver Powertrain Warranty with UNLIMITED kilometers giving you confidence and coverage from day one. All prices do not include certification, applicable taxes (HST) and licensing fees. Without certification, as per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is not road worthy, not E-tested, nor certified.

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Map Lights
Heated Steering Wheel
Inside Hood Release

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Leatherette Interior
Home Link System
Center Arm Rest
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Storage Box
Driver Side Airbag
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Japanese Sport Car

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
416-823-8404

$8,690

+ taxes & licensing>

Japanese Sport Car

416-823-8404

2016 Dodge Journey