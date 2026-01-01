$8,690+ taxes & licensing
2016 Dodge Journey
AWD 4DR R-T
Location
Japanese Sport Car
796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
416-823-8404
$8,690
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pitch Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 0617
- Mileage 158,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Safety & Warranty. 7 Passenger! (Third Row Seats). Service Records Available. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome.
Japanese Sport Car has been serving Canadians for over 25 years, and we strive to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! We now offer FREE vehicle delivery anywhere in the Niagara Region! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 25 years!
Full specs & features
Air Type: Air Conditioning
Seat Covering Type: Leather
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Power Steering
Rear A/C
Rear Defrost
Radio Equipment: AM/FM/CD
Satellite Radio
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Mirrors
Traction Control
Parking Distance Control
Power Seats: Driver
Heated Seats: Front Only
Roof Type: Hard Top
Luggage Rack
Fog Lights
Drive Train - All Wheel
ABS
We offer a comprehensive Client Care Package for only $799 which includes a certified safety inspection and a 2-year Silver Powertrain Warranty with UNLIMITED kilometers giving you confidence and coverage from day one. All prices do not include certification, applicable taxes (HST) and licensing fees. Without certification, as per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is not road worthy, not E-tested, nor certified.
