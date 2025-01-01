$14,490+ tax & licensing
2016 GMC Savana
2500 RWD 2500 135
Location
Japanese Sport Car
796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
416-823-8404
$14,490
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Light Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # 0599
- Mileage 280,388 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean Fax, safety & 2 years powertrain warranty ($1000 per claim) INCLUDED. **NEW Windshield**Warranty can be upgraded to cover more claim or duration. Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome.
Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 25 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today!
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 25 years! extra.
SHELF,
Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - Yes
High Value Options
Equipment
2 PASSENGER
POWER LOCKS
ABS
POWER STEERING
AIR BAG
POWER WINDOWS
AIR CONDITIONING
SEAT TYPE - BUCKET
AM/FM
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
CLOTH SEATS
TRACTION CONTROL
HARD TOP
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
