Clean Fax, safety & 2 years powertrain warranty ($1000 per claim) INCLUDED. **NEW Windshield**Warranty can be upgraded to cover more claim or duration. Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome. Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 25 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 25 years! SHELF, RWD 2500 135" 6 Doors 4.8L 8CYL GASOLINE FUEL Automatic Transmission Rear Wheel Drive Exterior Color white Interior Color gray Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - Yes Equipment 2 PASSENGER POWER LOCKS ABS POWER STEERING AIR BAG POWER WINDOWS AIR CONDITIONING SEAT TYPE - BUCKET AM/FM SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS CLOTH SEATS TRACTION CONTROL HARD TOP

2016 GMC Savana

280,388 KM

$14,490

+ tax & licensing
2016 GMC Savana

2500 RWD 2500 135

12460351

2016 GMC Savana

2500 RWD 2500 135

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

416-823-8404

$14,490

+ taxes & licensing

Used
280,388KM
VIN 1gtw7aff9g1139443

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 0599
  • Mileage 280,388 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Fax, safety & 2 years powertrain warranty ($1000 per claim) INCLUDED. **NEW Windshield**Warranty can be upgraded to cover more claim or duration. Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome.

Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 25 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today!
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 25 years! extra.

SHELF,

RWD 2500 135"

6 Doors

4.8L 8CYL GASOLINE FUEL

Automatic Transmission

Rear Wheel Drive
Odometer Digits

Exterior Color
white

Interior Color
gray

Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - Yes

Equipment
2 PASSENGER

POWER LOCKS

ABS

POWER STEERING

AIR BAG

POWER WINDOWS

AIR CONDITIONING

SEAT TYPE - BUCKET

AM/FM

SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS

CLOTH SEATS

TRACTION CONTROL

HARD TOP

Safety

Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag

Japanese Sport Car

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
$14,490

+ taxes & licensing

Japanese Sport Car

416-823-8404

2016 GMC Savana