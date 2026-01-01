$7,790+ taxes & licensing
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
4dr Wgn Canada Value Package
Location
Japanese Sport Car
796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
416-823-8404
$7,790
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 175,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Only 1 Previous Owner!! Safety & warranty . Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome. We now offer FREE vehicle delivery anywhere in the Niagara Region! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today!
Japanese Sport Car has been serving Canadians for over 25 years, and we strive to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 25 years!
Full specs & features
Canada Value Package
Powertrain
Auto, FWD, 3.6L 6cyl, Flex Fuel
Odometer
175XXX KM
Exterior/interior colour
White / Black
7 Seats
5 Doors
2C4RDGBGXHR587212
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
AM/FM Stereo
CD Player
Folding Rear Seats
Rear Defrost
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Tilt Steering
We offer a comprehensive Client Care Package for only $799 which includes a certified safety inspection and a 2-year Silver Powertrain Warranty with UNLIMITED kilometers giving you confidence and coverage from day one. All prices do not include certification, applicable taxes (HST) and licensing fees. Without certification, as per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is not road worthy, not E-tested, nor certified.
Vehicle Features
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
416-823-8404