$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Journey
FWD 4DR SXT
Location
Japanese Sport Car
796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
416-823-8404
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 218,000 KM
Vehicle Description
FWD 4DR
Doors
4
Engine
3.6L 6CYL GASOLINE FUEL
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic Transmission
Drivetrain
Front Wheel Drive
Odometer Digits
Not Reported
Exterior Color
gray
Interior Color
black
Inventory Type
not provided
Title State
Not Reported
Registration Province
Not Reported
Additional Vehicle Information
Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - Yes
High Value Options
High Value Options information is unavailable for this vehicle.
Equipment
7 PASSENGER
KEYLESS GO
ABS
POWER LOCKS
ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL
POWER MIRRORS
AIR BAG
POWER STEERING
AIR CONDITIONING
POWER WINDOWS
AM/FM/CD
REAR DEFOGGER
CLOTH SEATS
ROOF LUGGAGE RACK
CRUISE CONTROL
SEAT TYPE - BUCKET
ELECTRIC MIRRORS
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
FOG LIGHTS
TRACTION CONTROL
HARD TOP
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
