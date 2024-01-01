Menu
FWD 4DR Doors 4 Engine 3.6L 6CYL GASOLINE FUEL Fuel Type Gasoline Transmission Automatic Transmission Drivetrain Front Wheel Drive Odometer Digits Not Reported Exterior Color gray Interior Color black Inventory Type not provided Title State Not Reported Registration Province Not Reported Additional Vehicle Information Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - Yes High Value Options High Value Options information is unavailable for this vehicle. Equipment 7 PASSENGER KEYLESS GO ABS POWER LOCKS ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL POWER MIRRORS AIR BAG POWER STEERING AIR CONDITIONING POWER WINDOWS AM/FM/CD REAR DEFOGGER CLOTH SEATS ROOF LUGGAGE RACK CRUISE CONTROL SEAT TYPE - BUCKET ELECTRIC MIRRORS SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS FOG LIGHTS TRACTION CONTROL HARD TOP

2017 Dodge Journey

218,000 KM

$CALL

2017 Dodge Journey

FWD 4DR SXT

2017 Dodge Journey

FWD 4DR SXT

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

416-823-8404

$CALL

218,000KM
VIN 3C4PDCCG2HT543121

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 218,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Japanese Sport Car

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
416-823-8404

Japanese Sport Car

416-823-8404

2017 Dodge Journey