Menu
Account
Sign In
clean car fax, Safety & 2 years powertrain warranty INCLUDED. Warranty can be upgraded to cover more claim or duration. Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome. Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years! Vehicle Information Body Style 2WD SUPERCAB 145" Engine 3.5L 6CYL FLEX FUEL CAPABILITY Fuel Type Flex Fuel Transmission Automatic Transmission Drivetrain Rear Wheel Drive Exterior Color blue Interior Color gray Additional Vehicle Information Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - Yes High Value Options onstar Equipment 6 PASSENGER POWER LOCKS ABS POWER MIRRORS ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL POWER STEERING AIR BAG POWER WINDOWS AIR CONDITIONING ROLL SENSING CURTAIN AIRBAGS AM/FM/CD RUNNING BOARDS CLOTH SEATS SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS CRUISE CONTROL TRACTION CONTROL HARD TOP

2017 Ford F-150

190,359 KM

Details Description

$13,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Ford F-150

2WD SuperCab 145 XL

Watch This Vehicle
12283338

2017 Ford F-150

2WD SuperCab 145 XL

Location

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

416-823-8404

Contact Seller

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
190,359KM
VIN 1ftex1c83hfc24851

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 190,359 KM

Vehicle Description

clean car fax, Safety & 2 years powertrain warranty INCLUDED. Warranty can be upgraded to cover more claim or duration. Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome.

Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years!

Vehicle Information
Body Style
2WD SUPERCAB 145"

Engine
3.5L 6CYL FLEX FUEL CAPABILITY
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Transmission
Automatic Transmission
Drivetrain
Rear Wheel Drive
Exterior Color
blue
Interior Color
gray
Additional Vehicle Information
Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - Yes
High Value Options
onstar

Equipment
6 PASSENGER
POWER LOCKS
ABS
POWER MIRRORS
ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL
POWER STEERING
AIR BAG
POWER WINDOWS
AIR CONDITIONING
ROLL SENSING CURTAIN AIRBAGS
AM/FM/CD
RUNNING BOARDS
CLOTH SEATS
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
CRUISE CONTROL
TRACTION CONTROL
HARD TOP

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Japanese Sport Car

Used 2017 Ford F-150 2WD SuperCab 145 XL for sale in Fenwick, ON
2017 Ford F-150 2WD SuperCab 145 XL 190,359 KM $13,990 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Econoline E-450 Super Duty 158 DRW for sale in Fenwick, ON
2013 Ford Econoline E-450 Super Duty 158 DRW 139,000 KM $2,990 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Dodge Journey AWD 4dr R-T Rallye for sale in Fenwick, ON
2014 Dodge Journey AWD 4dr R-T Rallye 197,712 KM $7,490 + tax & lic

Email Japanese Sport Car

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Japanese Sport Car

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-8404

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Japanese Sport Car

416-823-8404

Contact Seller
2017 Ford F-150