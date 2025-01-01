$13,990+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford F-150
2WD SuperCab 145 XL
Location
Japanese Sport Car
796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
416-823-8404
$13,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 190,359 KM
Vehicle Description
clean car fax, Safety & 2 years powertrain warranty INCLUDED. Warranty can be upgraded to cover more claim or duration. Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome.
Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years!
Vehicle Information
Body Style
2WD SUPERCAB 145"
Engine
3.5L 6CYL FLEX FUEL CAPABILITY
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Transmission
Automatic Transmission
Drivetrain
Rear Wheel Drive
Exterior Color
blue
Interior Color
gray
Additional Vehicle Information
Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - Yes
High Value Options
onstar
Equipment
6 PASSENGER
POWER LOCKS
ABS
POWER MIRRORS
ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL
POWER STEERING
AIR BAG
POWER WINDOWS
AIR CONDITIONING
ROLL SENSING CURTAIN AIRBAGS
AM/FM/CD
RUNNING BOARDS
CLOTH SEATS
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
CRUISE CONTROL
TRACTION CONTROL
HARD TOP
416-823-8404