2017 Ford Police Interceptor Utility

320,000 KM

Details Description

$9,990

+ tax & licensing
Japanese Sport Car

416-823-8404

AWD 4DR

AWD 4DR

Location

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

416-823-8404

320,000KM
Used
  • Stock #: 2797
  • VIN: 1FM5K8AR9HGD67148

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 320,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFY, WARRANTY, HWY KM, EX Police, 5 passenger vehicle with a 3.7-Liter V-6 making about 300 horsepower. Also has 4WD CARFAX REPORT. BACK UP CAMERA, Leather interior, heated mirrors, power steering wheel, Keyless Entry, Power Seat, Power Windows, Air Conditioning, Power Locks, Bluetooth, cruise control, Tint window & much more .......fully certified
Comes with safety and 1 year of unlimited KM powertrain warranty which covers up to $750 per claim. Warranty can be upgraded to cover more claim or duration. Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome.

Crystal Indo Auto has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today!
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years! extra..

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Japanese Sport Car

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

416-823-8404

