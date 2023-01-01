2017 Ford Police Interceptor Utility

$9,990 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 2 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10094562

10094562 Stock #: 2797

2797 VIN: 1FM5K8AR9HGD67148

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 2797

Mileage 320,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.