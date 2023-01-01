$9,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-823-8404
2017 Ford Police Interceptor Utility
AWD 4DR
Location
Japanese Sport Car
796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
416-823-8404
$9,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10094562
- Stock #: 2797
- VIN: 1FM5K8AR9HGD67148
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2797
- Mileage 320,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFY, WARRANTY, HWY KM, EX Police, 5 passenger vehicle with a 3.7-Liter V-6 making about 300 horsepower. Also has 4WD CARFAX REPORT. BACK UP CAMERA, Leather interior, heated mirrors, power steering wheel, Keyless Entry, Power Seat, Power Windows, Air Conditioning, Power Locks, Bluetooth, cruise control, Tint window & much more .......fully certified
Comes with safety and 1 year of unlimited KM powertrain warranty which covers up to $750 per claim. Warranty can be upgraded to cover more claim or duration. Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome.
Crystal Indo Auto has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today!
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years! extra..
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.