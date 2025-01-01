$15,990+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda CR-V
AWD 5dr LX
2017 Honda CR-V
AWD 5dr LX
Location
Japanese Sport Car
796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
416-823-8404
$15,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 197,200 KM
Vehicle Description
Safety and 2 years warranty INCLUDED!! Warranty can be upgraded to cover more claim or duration. Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome.
Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 25 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today!
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 25 years!!
Vehicle Information
Body Style
AWD 5DR
Doors
4
Engine
1.5L 4CYL GASOLINE FUEL
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic Transmission
Drivetrain
All Wheel Drive
Exterior Color
BLACK
Interior Color
black
Additional Vehicle Information
Lane Departure System Yes
Collision Avoidance Yes
Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - Yes
High Value Options
back-up camera
heated seats - driver and passenger
drive train - all wheel
Equipment
5 PASSENGER
HARD TOP
ABS
POWER LOCKS
ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL
POWER MIRRORS
AIR BAG
POWER STEERING
AM/FM
POWER WINDOWS
BACK-UP CAMERA
REAR DEFOGGER
CLOTH SEATS
SEAT TYPE - BUCKET
CRUISE CONTROL
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
DUAL - AC
TRACTION CONTROL
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Convenience
Trim
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Japanese Sport Car
Email Japanese Sport Car
Japanese Sport Car
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-823-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
416-823-8404