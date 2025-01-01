Menu
Safety and 2 years warranty INCLUDED!! Warranty can be upgraded to cover more claim or duration. Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome. Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 25 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 25 years!! Vehicle Information Body Style AWD 5DR Doors 4 Engine 1.5L 4CYL GASOLINE FUEL Fuel Type Gasoline Transmission Automatic Transmission Drivetrain All Wheel Drive Exterior Color BLACK Interior Color black Additional Vehicle Information Lane Departure System Yes Collision Avoidance Yes Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - Yes High Value Options back-up camera heated seats - driver and passenger drive train - all wheel Equipment 5 PASSENGER HARD TOP ABS POWER LOCKS ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL POWER MIRRORS AIR BAG POWER STEERING AM/FM POWER WINDOWS BACK-UP CAMERA REAR DEFOGGER CLOTH SEATS SEAT TYPE - BUCKET CRUISE CONTROL SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS DUAL - AC TRACTION CONTROL

2017 Honda CR-V

197,200 KM

$15,990

+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda CR-V

AWD 5dr LX

12472204

2017 Honda CR-V

AWD 5dr LX

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

416-823-8404

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
197,200KM
VIN 2hkrw2h21hh110092

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 197,200 KM

Safety and 2 years warranty INCLUDED!! Warranty can be upgraded to cover more claim or duration. Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome.

Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 25 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today!
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 25 years!!

Body Style
AWD 5DR
Doors
4
Engine
1.5L 4CYL GASOLINE FUEL
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic Transmission
Drivetrain
All Wheel Drive
Exterior Color
BLACK
Interior Color
black

Lane Departure System Yes
Collision Avoidance Yes
Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - Yes

back-up camera
heated seats - driver and passenger
drive train - all wheel

5 PASSENGER

HARD TOP
ABS
POWER LOCKS
ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL
POWER MIRRORS
AIR BAG
POWER STEERING
AM/FM
POWER WINDOWS
BACK-UP CAMERA
REAR DEFOGGER
CLOTH SEATS
SEAT TYPE - BUCKET
CRUISE CONTROL
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
DUAL - AC
TRACTION CONTROL

Safety

Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Inside Hood Release

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Cup Holder

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Storage Box
Driver Side Airbag
Collision Avoidance System
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Audio Voice Control

2017 Honda CR-V