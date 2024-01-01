Menu
Account
Sign In
Car Fax, safety & powertrain warranty, Warranty can be upgraded ,Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome. Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years RWD 2500 V6 144" Doors 3 Engine 3.0L 6CYL DIESEL FUEL Fuel Type Diesel Transmission Automatic Transmission Drivetrain Rear Wheel Drive Odometer Digits Not Reported Exterior Color white Interior Color black Inventory Type not provided Title State Not Reported Registration Province ON Additional Vehicle Information Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - Yes High Value Options navigation system Equipment 2 PASSENGER AIR CONDITIONING HARD TOP SEAT TYPE - BUCKET ABS AM/FM POWER LOCKS SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL CLOTH SEATS POWER STEERING TRACTION CONTROL AIR BAG CRUISE CONTROL POWER WINDOWS

2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

226,000 KM

Details Description

$22,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

RWD 2500 V6 144

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

RWD 2500 V6 144

Location

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

416-823-8404

  1. 11368319
  2. 11368319
  3. 11368319
  4. 11368319
  5. 11368319
  6. 11368319
  7. 11368319
  8. 11368319
  9. 11368319
  10. 11368319
  11. 11368319
  12. 11368319
  13. 11368319
  14. 11368319
  15. 11368319
  16. 11368319
  17. 11368319
  18. 11368319
  19. 11368319
  20. 11368319
  21. 11368319
Contact Seller

$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
226,000KM
VIN wd3be7cd9hp538369

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 0404
  • Mileage 226,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Car Fax, safety & powertrain warranty, Warranty can be upgraded ,Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome.

Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today!
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years

RWD 2500 V6 144"
Doors
3
Engine
3.0L 6CYL DIESEL FUEL
Fuel Type
Diesel
Transmission
Automatic Transmission
Drivetrain
Rear Wheel Drive
Odometer Digits
Not Reported
Exterior Color
white
Interior Color
black
Inventory Type
not provided
Title State
Not Reported
Registration Province
ON
Additional Vehicle Information
Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - Yes
High Value Options
navigation system
Equipment
2 PASSENGER
AIR CONDITIONING
HARD TOP
SEAT TYPE - BUCKET
ABS
AM/FM
POWER LOCKS
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL
CLOTH SEATS
POWER STEERING
TRACTION CONTROL
AIR BAG
CRUISE CONTROL
POWER WINDOWS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Japanese Sport Car

Used 2015 Dodge Journey FWD 4DR SE PLUS for sale in Fenwick, ON
2015 Dodge Journey FWD 4DR SE PLUS 219,000 KM $8,990 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Dodge Journey FWD 4dr Canada Value Pkg for sale in Fenwick, ON
2016 Dodge Journey FWD 4dr Canada Value Pkg 185,000 KM $9,490 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan Canada Value Package 2WD for sale in Fenwick, ON
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan Canada Value Package 2WD 211,000 KM $11,990 + tax & lic

Email Japanese Sport Car

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Japanese Sport Car

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-8404

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

Japanese Sport Car

416-823-8404

Contact Seller
2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter