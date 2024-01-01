$22,990+ tax & licensing
2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
RWD 2500 V6 144
Location
Japanese Sport Car
796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
416-823-8404
$22,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # 0404
- Mileage 226,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Car Fax, safety & powertrain warranty, Warranty can be upgraded ,Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome.
Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today!
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years
Doors
3
Engine
3.0L 6CYL DIESEL FUEL
Fuel Type
Diesel
Transmission
Automatic Transmission
Drivetrain
Rear Wheel Drive
Odometer Digits
Not Reported
Exterior Color
white
Interior Color
black
Inventory Type
not provided
Title State
Not Reported
Registration Province
ON
Additional Vehicle Information
Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - Yes
High Value Options
navigation system
Equipment
2 PASSENGER
AIR CONDITIONING
HARD TOP
SEAT TYPE - BUCKET
ABS
AM/FM
POWER LOCKS
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL
CLOTH SEATS
POWER STEERING
TRACTION CONTROL
AIR BAG
CRUISE CONTROL
POWER WINDOWS
