2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

74,000 KM

Details Description

$13,990

+ tax & licensing
$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Japanese Sport Car

416-823-8404

2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

Very Low Millage, Man SE Anniversary Edition

2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

Very Low Millage, Man SE Anniversary Edition

Location

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

416-823-8404

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

74,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10547121
  • Stock #: 0257
  • VIN: JA32U2FU7HU607020

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 0257
  • Mileage 74,000 KM

Vehicle Description

**FULLY CERTIFIED WITH 1 YEAR OF POWERTRAIN WARRANTY** 2.0L 4 Cyl, Standard Transmission, Touch screen infotainment system, Heated Front Seats, Backup up Camera, Sunroof, Climate control, Bluetooth, AUX (auxiliary), Keyless Entry and More.

Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit is welcome.

Japanese sports car has been serving Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today!

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years!

Email Japanese Sport Car

