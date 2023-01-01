2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

$13,990 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10547121

10547121 Stock #: 0257

0257 VIN: JA32U2FU7HU607020

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 0257

Mileage 74,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.