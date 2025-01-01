$8,490+ taxes & licensing
2017 Nissan Altima
4dr Sdn I4 CVT 2.5 SV
Location
Japanese Sport Car
796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
416-823-8404
$8,490
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cayenne Red Metallic
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 200,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CLEAN Carfax, no accidents. Safety & warranty. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome. Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 25 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 25 years!!
Full specs & features
Trim
2.5 SV
Powertrain
Auto, Front Wheel Drive, 2.5L 4cyl, Gas
Odometer
200,837 KM
Exterior/interior colour
Red / Gray
Seats
5
Doors
4
VIN
1N4AL3AP0HN304281
Air Type: Air Conditioning
Seat Covering Type: Cloth
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Remote Start
Blind Spot Monitor
Reverse Camera
Cruise Control
Power Steering
Rear Defrost
Radio Equipment: AM/FM/CD
Satellite Radio
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Mirrors
Traction Control
Power Seats: Driver
Heated Seats: Front Only
Roof Type: Sunroof/Moonroof
Fog Lights
ABS
Seat Type - Bucket
We offer a comprehensive Client Care Package for only $799 which includes a certified safety inspection and a 2-year Silver Powertrain Warranty with UNLIMITED kilometers giving you confidence and coverage from day one. All prices do not include certification, applicable taxes (HST) and licensing fees. Without certification, as per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is not road worthy, not E-tested, nor certified.
416-823-8404