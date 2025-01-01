Menu
CLEAN Carfax, no accidents. Safety & warranty. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome. Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 25 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 25 years!! Full specs & features 2017 Nissan Altima Trim 2.5 SV Powertrain Auto, Front Wheel Drive, 2.5L 4cyl, Gas Odometer 200,837 KM Exterior/interior colour Red / Gray Seats 5 Doors 4 VIN 1N4AL3AP0HN304281 Air Type: Air Conditioning Seat Covering Type: Cloth Adjustable Steering Wheel Remote Start Blind Spot Monitor Reverse Camera Cruise Control Power Steering Rear Defrost Radio Equipment: AM/FM/CD Satellite Radio Power Windows Power Locks Power Mirrors Traction Control Power Seats: Driver Heated Seats: Front Only Roof Type: Sunroof/Moonroof Fog Lights ABS Seat Type - Bucket We offer a comprehensive Client Care Package for only $799 which includes a certified safety inspection and a 2-year Silver Powertrain Warranty with UNLIMITED kilometers giving you confidence and coverage from day one. All prices do not include certification, applicable taxes (HST) and licensing fees. Without certification, as per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is not road worthy, not E-tested, nor certified.

2017 Nissan Altima

200,000 KM

$8,490

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Nissan Altima

4dr Sdn I4 CVT 2.5 SV

13069969

2017 Nissan Altima

4dr Sdn I4 CVT 2.5 SV

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

416-823-8404

$8,490

+ taxes & licensing

Used
200,000KM
VIN 1n4al3ap0hn304281

  • Exterior Colour Cayenne Red Metallic
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 200,000 KM

CLEAN Carfax, no accidents. Safety & warranty. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome. Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 25 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 25 years!!

2017 Nissan Altima
Trim
2.5 SV
Powertrain
Auto, Front Wheel Drive, 2.5L 4cyl, Gas
Odometer
200,837 KM
Exterior/interior colour
Red / Gray
Seats
5
Doors
4
VIN
1N4AL3AP0HN304281

Air Type: Air Conditioning
Seat Covering Type: Cloth
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Remote Start
Blind Spot Monitor
Reverse Camera
Cruise Control
Power Steering
Rear Defrost
Radio Equipment: AM/FM/CD
Satellite Radio
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Mirrors
Traction Control
Power Seats: Driver
Heated Seats: Front Only
Roof Type: Sunroof/Moonroof
Fog Lights
ABS
Seat Type - Bucket

We offer a comprehensive Client Care Package for only $799 which includes a certified safety inspection and a 2-year Silver Powertrain Warranty with UNLIMITED kilometers giving you confidence and coverage from day one. All prices do not include certification, applicable taxes (HST) and licensing fees. Without certification, as per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is not road worthy, not E-tested, nor certified.

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof

Safety

Traction Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Rear View Camera
Inside Hood Release

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Japanese Sport Car

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

416-823-8404

$8,490

+ taxes & licensing>

Japanese Sport Car

416-823-8404

2017 Nissan Altima