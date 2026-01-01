$6,790+ taxes & licensing
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan
CREW PLUS 2WD
Location
Japanese Sport Car
796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
416-823-8404
$6,790
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Billet Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 275,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Safety and warranty. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome.
Japanese Sport Car has been serving Canadians for over 25 years, and we strive to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! We now offer FREE vehicle delivery anywhere in the Niagara Region! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 25 years!
Full specs & features
Trim
CREW PLUS
Powertrain
Auto, Front Wheel Drive, 3.6L 6cyl, Flex Fuel
Odometer
275,761 KM
Exterior/interior colour
Silver / Black
7 Seats
5 Door
2C4RDGDG0JR302696
Air Type: Air Conditioning
Dual Power Sliding Doors
Seat Covering Type: Leather
3rd Row Seating
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Remote Start
Reverse Camera
Power Liftgate
Cruise Control
Power Steering
Rear A/C
Rear Defrost
Radio Equipment: AM/FM
Satellite Radio
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Mirrors
Traction Control
Power Seats: Driver And Passenger
Heated Seats: Front
Roof Type: Hard Top
Luggage Rack
Fog Lights
ABS
SPOILER
WOOD TRIM
Seat Type - Bucket
We offer a comprehensive Client Care Package for only $799 which includes a certified safety inspection and a 2-year Silver Powertrain Warranty with UNLIMITED kilometers giving you confidence and coverage from day one. All prices do not include certification, applicable taxes (HST) and licensing fees. Without certification, as per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is not road worthy, not E-tested, nor certified.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Exterior
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
