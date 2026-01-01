Menu
Safety and warranty. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome. Japanese Sport Car has been serving Canadians for over 25 years, and we strive to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! We now offer FREE vehicle delivery anywhere in the Niagara Region! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 25 years! Full specs & features 2018 Dodge GRAND CARAVAN Trim CREW PLUS Powertrain Auto, Front Wheel Drive, 3.6L 6cyl, Flex Fuel Odometer 275,761 KM Exterior/interior colour Silver / Black 7 Seats 5 Door 2C4RDGDG0JR302696 Air Type: Air Conditioning Dual Power Sliding Doors Seat Covering Type: Leather 3rd Row Seating Adjustable Steering Wheel Remote Start Reverse Camera Power Liftgate Cruise Control Power Steering Rear A/C Rear Defrost Radio Equipment: AM/FM Satellite Radio Power Windows Power Locks Power Mirrors Traction Control Power Seats: Driver And Passenger Heated Seats: Front Roof Type: Hard Top Luggage Rack Fog Lights ABS SPOILER WOOD TRIM Seat Type - Bucket We offer a comprehensive Client Care Package for only $799 which includes a certified safety inspection and a 2-year Silver Powertrain Warranty with UNLIMITED kilometers giving you confidence and coverage from day one. All prices do not include certification, applicable taxes (HST) and licensing fees. Without certification, as per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is not road worthy, not E-tested, nor certified.

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

275,000 KM

$6,790

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

CREW PLUS 2WD

13509566

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

CREW PLUS 2WD

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

416-823-8404

$6,790

+ taxes & licensing

Used
275,000KM
VIN 2C4RDGDG0JR302696

  • Exterior Colour Billet Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 275,000 KM

Safety and warranty. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome.
Japanese Sport Car has been serving Canadians for over 25 years, and we strive to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! We now offer FREE vehicle delivery anywhere in the Niagara Region! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 25 years!

2018 Dodge GRAND CARAVAN
Trim
CREW PLUS
Powertrain
Auto, Front Wheel Drive, 3.6L 6cyl, Flex Fuel
Odometer
275,761 KM
Exterior/interior colour
Silver / Black
7 Seats
5 Door
2C4RDGDG0JR302696
Air Type: Air Conditioning
Dual Power Sliding Doors
Seat Covering Type: Leather
3rd Row Seating
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Remote Start
Reverse Camera
Power Liftgate
Cruise Control
Power Steering
Rear A/C
Rear Defrost
Radio Equipment: AM/FM
Satellite Radio
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Mirrors
Traction Control
Power Seats: Driver And Passenger
Heated Seats: Front
Roof Type: Hard Top
Luggage Rack
Fog Lights
ABS
SPOILER
WOOD TRIM
Seat Type - Bucket

We offer a comprehensive Client Care Package for only $799 which includes a certified safety inspection and a 2-year Silver Powertrain Warranty with UNLIMITED kilometers giving you confidence and coverage from day one. All prices do not include certification, applicable taxes (HST) and licensing fees. Without certification, as per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is not road worthy, not E-tested, nor certified.

Traction Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
POWER SEAT

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Inside Hood Release

Daytime Running Lights

Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat

Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Console
Cup Holder

Leatherette Interior
Power Lift Gates
Home Link System
Captains Chairs
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Storage Box

Japanese Sport Car

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
416-823-8404

$6,790

+ taxes & licensing>

Japanese Sport Car

416-823-8404

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan