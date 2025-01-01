Menu
Account
Sign In
*Clean Carfax, Safety & Warranty is INCLUDED. Warranty can be upgraded to cover more claim or duration. Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome. Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years! High-Value Options 2WD SUPERCAB 6.5 BOX Engine 5.0L 8CYL FLEX FUEL CAPABILITY Automatic Transmission Drivetrain Rear Wheel Drive Exterior Color silver Interior Color gray Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - Yes back-up camera satellite radio sirius onstar Equipment 6 PASSENGER FOG LIGHTS ABS HARD TOP ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL POWER LOCKS AIR BAG POWER MIRRORS AIR CONDITIONING POWER STEERING AM/FM/CD POWER WINDOWS BACK-UP CAMERA RUNNING BOARDS CLOTH SEATS SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS CRUISE CONTROL TRACTION CONTROL

2018 Ford F-150

348,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Ford F-150

XLT 2WD SuperCab 6.5' Box

Watch This Vehicle
12204412

2018 Ford F-150

XLT 2WD SuperCab 6.5' Box

Location

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

416-823-8404

Contact Seller

$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
348,000KM
VIN 1ftex1c55jkd61647

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 348,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*Clean Carfax, Safety & Warranty is INCLUDED. Warranty can be upgraded to cover more claim or duration. Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome.

Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years!
High-Value Options
2WD SUPERCAB 6.5' BOX
Engine 5.0L 8CYL FLEX FUEL CAPABILITY
Automatic Transmission
Drivetrain
Rear Wheel Drive
Exterior Color
silver
Interior Color
gray
Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - Yes
back-up camera
satellite radio sirius
onstar
Equipment
6 PASSENGER
FOG LIGHTS
ABS
HARD TOP
ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL
POWER LOCKS
AIR BAG
POWER MIRRORS
AIR CONDITIONING
POWER STEERING
AM/FM/CD
POWER WINDOWS
BACK-UP CAMERA
RUNNING BOARDS
CLOTH SEATS
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
CRUISE CONTROL
TRACTION CONTROL

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
Inside Hood Release

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Exterior

Truck Cap
Step Bumper

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Cup Holder

Seating

Reclining Seats

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Storage Box
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Japanese Sport Car

Used 2018 Ford F-150 XLT 2WD SuperCab 6.5' Box for sale in Fenwick, ON
2018 Ford F-150 XLT 2WD SuperCab 6.5' Box 348,000 KM $10,990 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Toyota Tundra 2WD Reg Cab 146 5.7L for sale in Fenwick, ON
2011 Toyota Tundra 2WD Reg Cab 146 5.7L 313,766 KM $9,990 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Accent 5DR HB MAN L for sale in Fenwick, ON
2017 Hyundai Accent 5DR HB MAN L 235,225 KM $6,490 + tax & lic

Email Japanese Sport Car

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Japanese Sport Car

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-8404

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

Japanese Sport Car

416-823-8404

Contact Seller
2018 Ford F-150