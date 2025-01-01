$10,990+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-150
XLT 2WD SuperCab 6.5' Box
Location
Japanese Sport Car
796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
416-823-8404
$10,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 348,000 KM
Vehicle Description
*Clean Carfax, Safety & Warranty is INCLUDED. Warranty can be upgraded to cover more claim or duration. Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome.
Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years!
High-Value Options
2WD SUPERCAB 6.5' BOX
Engine 5.0L 8CYL FLEX FUEL CAPABILITY
Automatic Transmission
Drivetrain
Rear Wheel Drive
Exterior Color
silver
Interior Color
gray
Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - Yes
back-up camera
satellite radio sirius
onstar
Equipment
6 PASSENGER
FOG LIGHTS
ABS
HARD TOP
ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL
POWER LOCKS
AIR BAG
POWER MIRRORS
AIR CONDITIONING
POWER STEERING
AM/FM/CD
POWER WINDOWS
BACK-UP CAMERA
RUNNING BOARDS
CLOTH SEATS
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
CRUISE CONTROL
TRACTION CONTROL
Vehicle Features
