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Clean Carfax, rebuilt Engine, no accidents. ONE previous owner!! Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome. We offer FREE vehicle delivery anywhere in the Niagara Region! Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Need Bluetooth or a backup camera? Ask us about available upgrades and professional installation before delivery! Japanese Sport Car has been serving Canadians for over 27 years, and we strive to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 27 years! car fax Safety & warranty. 3 Seater, Dually 3500, GVWR: 11030 lbs, Front 4410 lbs, Rear: 7720 lbs, LT215/85R16 Cargo Length: 15 1/2 ft Aluminum box Cargo Height: 87inches, Cargo Width: 92 inches, 3.0L Diesel 5 speed Auto, Full specs & features 2018 Mercedes-Benz SPRINTER CARGO VAN 3500 HIGH ROOF 170" Auto, Rear Wheel Drive, 3L 6cyl, Diesel 235xxx KM White / Black WD3BF1CD4JP592436 Air Type: Air Conditioning Seat Covering Type: Cloth Adjustable Steering Wheel Reverse Camera Power Steering Radio Equipment: AM/FM Power Windows Power Locks Keyless Entry Traction Control Roof Type: Hard Top ABS Seat Type - Bucket We offer a comprehensive Client Care Package for only $799 which includes a certified safety inspection. All prices do not include certification, applicable taxes (HST) and licensing fees. Without certification, as per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is not road worthy or certified.

2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

235,000 KM

Details Description Features

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

Cargo Van 3500 High Roof 170

Watch This Vehicle
14424211

2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

Cargo Van 3500 High Roof 170

Location

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

416-823-8404

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Contact Seller

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
235,000KM
VIN wd3bf1cd4jp592436

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 235,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Carfax, rebuilt Engine, no accidents. ONE previous owner!! Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome. We offer FREE vehicle delivery anywhere in the Niagara Region! Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door!
Need Bluetooth or a backup camera? Ask us about available upgrades and professional installation before delivery!
Japanese Sport Car has been serving Canadians for over 27 years, and we strive to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 27 years!

car fax
Safety & warranty.
3 Seater,
Dually 3500,
GVWR: 11030 lbs,
Front 4410 lbs,
Rear: 7720 lbs,
LT215/85R16
Cargo Length: 15 1/2 ft Aluminum box
Cargo Height: 87inches,
Cargo Width: 92 inches,
3.0L Diesel 5 speed Auto,

Full specs & features
2018 Mercedes-Benz SPRINTER CARGO VAN
3500 HIGH ROOF 170"
Auto, Rear Wheel Drive, 3L 6cyl, Diesel
235xxx KM
White / Black
WD3BF1CD4JP592436

Air Type: Air Conditioning
Seat Covering Type: Cloth
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Reverse Camera
Power Steering
Radio Equipment: AM/FM
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
Traction Control
Roof Type: Hard Top
ABS
Seat Type - Bucket

We offer a comprehensive Client Care Package for only $799 which includes a certified safety inspection. All prices do not include certification, applicable taxes (HST) and licensing fees. Without certification, as per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is not road worthy or certified.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Japanese Sport Car

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
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416-823-8404

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$29,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Japanese Sport Car

416-823-8404

2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter