$29,990+ taxes & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
Cargo Van 3500 High Roof 170
2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
Cargo Van 3500 High Roof 170
Location
Japanese Sport Car
796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
416-823-8404
$29,990
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 235,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean Carfax, rebuilt Engine, no accidents. ONE previous owner!! Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome. We offer FREE vehicle delivery anywhere in the Niagara Region! Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door!
Need Bluetooth or a backup camera? Ask us about available upgrades and professional installation before delivery!
Japanese Sport Car has been serving Canadians for over 27 years, and we strive to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 27 years!
car fax
Safety & warranty.
3 Seater,
Dually 3500,
GVWR: 11030 lbs,
Front 4410 lbs,
Rear: 7720 lbs,
LT215/85R16
Cargo Length: 15 1/2 ft Aluminum box
Cargo Height: 87inches,
Cargo Width: 92 inches,
3.0L Diesel 5 speed Auto,
Full specs & features
2018 Mercedes-Benz SPRINTER CARGO VAN
3500 HIGH ROOF 170"
Auto, Rear Wheel Drive, 3L 6cyl, Diesel
235xxx KM
White / Black
WD3BF1CD4JP592436
Air Type: Air Conditioning
Seat Covering Type: Cloth
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Reverse Camera
Power Steering
Radio Equipment: AM/FM
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
Traction Control
Roof Type: Hard Top
ABS
Seat Type - Bucket
We offer a comprehensive Client Care Package for only $799 which includes a certified safety inspection. All prices do not include certification, applicable taxes (HST) and licensing fees. Without certification, as per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is not road worthy or certified.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Safety
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
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Japanese Sport Car
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-823-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
416-823-8404