Car Fax, Comes with safety and 2 year powertrain warranty which covers up to $750 per claim. Warranty can be upgraded to cover more claim or duration. Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome. Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years!

2018 Nissan Pathfinder

210,000 KM

Details Description

$12,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Nissan Pathfinder

4x4 Platinum

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Nissan Pathfinder

4x4 Platinum

Location

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

416-823-8404

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

210,000KM
Used
VIN 5N1DR2MM6JC615017

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 0291
  • Mileage 210,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Car Fax, Comes with safety and 2 year powertrain warranty which covers up to $750 per claim. Warranty can be upgraded to cover more claim or duration. Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome.

Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today!
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years! Body Style
4X4
4 Doors
3.5L 6CYL GASOLINE FUEL
Gasoline
Automatic Transmission
4 Wheel Drive
Odometer Digits
Exterior Color
red
Interior Color
black
Headphones 0
Roof Type Dual Moonroof
Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - Yes
High Value Options
3rd row seating
memory seat
back-up camera
navigation system
cooled seats
onstar
dual moonroof
parking distance control (pdc)
dvd
rear air conditioning
heated seats - driver and passenger
satellite radio sirius
leather
Equipment
4WD
AIR CONDITIONING
POWER LIFTGATE
ROOF LUGGAGE RACK
7 PASSENGER
AM/FM/CD
POWER LOCKS
SEAT - POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER
ABS
CRUISE CONTROL
POWER MIRRORS
SEAT TYPE - BUCKET
ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST
ELECTRIC MIRRORS
POWER STEERING
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL
FOG LIGHTS
POWER WINDOWS
SPOILER
AIR BAG
KEYLESS GO
REAR DEFOGGER
TRACTION CONTROL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Japanese Sport Car

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

416-823-XXXX

416-823-8404

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

Japanese Sport Car

416-823-8404

2018 Nissan Pathfinder